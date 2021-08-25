Barclays bid rates and maximum rates for payment of interest

KARACHI: Barclays bid rates, maximum rates for payment of interest by authorised dealers on deposits (other than those brought under FE Circular No: 45 of 1985) and on deposits (brought under FE Circular No: 45 of 1985) - issued by the Foreign Exchange Rates Committee, c/o ANZ Grindlays Bank Ltd, on Tuesday (August 24, 2021).

======================================================== INTEREST PAYABLE ON FE DEPOSITS ======================================================== BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES RATES FOR PAYMENT OF INTEREST BY AUTHORISED DEALERS ======================================================== U.S. DOLLARS VALUE 24.08.2021 VALUE 24.08.2021 -------------------------------------------------------- For 3 months and over but less than 6 months -0.1216% PA 0.6284% PA For 6 months and over but less than 12 Months -0.0974% PA 0.6526% PA For 12 months -0.0134% PA 0.8616% PA For 2 Years -0.0134% PA 1.3616% PA For 3 Years -0.0134% PA 1.6116% PA For 4 years -0.0134% PA 1.8616% PA For 5 years -0.0134% PA 1.9866% PA -------------------------------------------------------- POUND STERLING VALUE 24.08.2021 VALUE 24.08.2021 -------------------------------------------------------- For 3 months and over but less than 6 Months -0.1816% PA 0.5684% PA For 6 months and over but less than 12 months -0.1569% PA 0.5931% PA For 12 Months -0.0404% PA 0.8346% PA For 2 Years -0.0404% PA 1.3346% PA For 3 Years -0.0404% PA 1.5846% PA For 4 years -0.0404% PA 1.8346% PA For 5 years -0.0404% PA 1.9596% PA -------------------------------------------------------- EURO VALUE 24.08.2021 VALUE 24.08.2021 -------------------------------------------------------- For 3 months and over but less than 6 months 0.3084% PA 1.0584% PA For 6 months and over but less than 12 months 0.2963% PA 1.0463% PA For 12 Months 0.2531% PA 1.1281% PA For 2 Years 0.2531% PA 1.6281% PA For 3 Years 0.2531% PA 1.8781% PA For 4 years 0.2531% PA 2.1281% PA For 5 years 0.2531% PA 2.2531% PA -------------------------------------------------------- JAPANESE YEN VALUE 24.08.2021 VALUE 24.08.2021 -------------------------------------------------------- For 3 months and over but less than 6 months 0.1508% PA 0.5992% PA For 6 months and over but less than 12 months 0.1817% PA 0.5683% PA For 12 Months 0.1945% PA 0.6805% PA For 2 Years 0.1945% PA 1.1805% PA For 3 Years 0.1945% PA 1.4305% PA For 4 Years 0.1945% PA 1.6805% PA For 5 years 0.1945% PA 1.8055% PA ========================================================

