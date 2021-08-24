ANL 27.78 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.29%)
ASC 18.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.84%)
ASL 25.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.24%)
BOP 8.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.72%)
BYCO 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.71%)
FCCL 21.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.23%)
FFBL 26.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.33%)
FFL 19.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.5%)
FNEL 9.38 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (12.34%)
GGGL 24.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.27%)
GGL 48.47 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (1.83%)
HUMNL 7.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.7%)
JSCL 21.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.4%)
KAPCO 39.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.7%)
KEL 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.04%)
MDTL 3.55 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.85%)
MLCF 44.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.28%)
NETSOL 154.80 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (1.04%)
PACE 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.97%)
PAEL 33.45 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1%)
PIBTL 10.80 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.37%)
POWER 9.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.94%)
PRL 22.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.66%)
PTC 11.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.86%)
SILK 1.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.78%)
SNGP 49.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.02%)
TELE 17.92 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (3.58%)
TRG 163.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.43%)
UNITY 38.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.56%)
WTL 3.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.2%)
BR100 5,213 Decreased By ▼ -29.65 (-0.57%)
BR30 25,877 Decreased By ▼ -100.98 (-0.39%)
KSE100 47,829 Decreased By ▼ -283.5 (-0.59%)
KSE30 19,166 Decreased By ▼ -171.43 (-0.89%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
25,094
9124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,131,659
4,07524hr
6.8% positivity
Sindh
422,418
Punjab
382,332
Balochistan
31,865
Islamabad
96,771
KPK
157,721
European shares end flat as Fed fears, virus concerns weigh

  • Bullish brokerage comments lift Marks and Spencer
  • Tech stocks rally globally
  • Travel stocks gain on vaccine optimism
Reuters 24 Aug 2021

European stocks ended flat on Tuesday as investors held back from making big bets ahead of an update on US monetary policy, even as data outlined a stronger-than-expected economic recovery in Germany.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index closed largely unchanged at 471.79 points, following a selloff last week that knocked it off record levels.

Commodity-linked sectors continued to outpace the general market, as oil and metal prices rose on expectations of a recovery in major importer China.

Basic resources stocks were the best performers for the day, rising 2.0%.

Travel stocks also surged nearly 2% after US health regulators granted full approval to the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE in a move that could accelerate US inoculations.

Oil up 3% on stronger demand outlook; Mexican oil rig outage

Global stocks wobbled last week after data from US and Asian economies signalled a slowing global economic recovery, as a spike in the Delta variant of the coronavirus prompted fresh restrictions in several parts of the world.

Investors are awaiting US Federal Reserve chief Jerome Powell's speech at the annual Jackson Hole symposium on Friday for hints on the central bank's asset purchases tapering plans.

"Since the release of the Fed minutes last week, the consensus for the start of tapering has moved slightly forward, from the beginning of 2022 to December 2021," Unicredit analysts said.

"A hawkish surprise from Jackson Hole appears less likely and the next topic of major relevance is probably the US labour market report on Sept. 3."

FTSE 100 inches higher as industrial miners jump

Meanwhile, German stocks rose 0.3% as data showed Germany's gross domestic product grew by 1.6% on the quarter from April to June, slightly up from its previous estimate of 1.5%, helped by private consumption and state spending.

Marks and Spencer Group rose 4.1% after Berenberg and Credit Suisse raised their price targets on the UK retailer's stock.

"Despite it being a moderate environment for UK consumption..., M&S is enjoying favourable positioning, market share gains from peers disappearing," Credit Suisse analysts said in a note.

Norwegian salmon farmer Bakkafrost gained 1.9% following its second-quarter results.

Novartis slipped 1.7% after the Swiss drugmaker said its Kymriah CAR-T therapy did not meet the primary endpoint in a late-stage study.

European stocks BioNTech pan European STOXX 600 index

European shares end flat as Fed fears, virus concerns weigh

