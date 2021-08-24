ANL 27.78 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.29%)
ASC 18.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.84%)
ASL 25.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.24%)
BOP 8.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.72%)
BYCO 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.71%)
FCCL 21.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.23%)
FFBL 26.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.33%)
FFL 19.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.5%)
FNEL 9.38 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (12.34%)
GGGL 24.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.27%)
GGL 48.47 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (1.83%)
HUMNL 7.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.7%)
JSCL 21.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.4%)
KAPCO 39.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.7%)
KEL 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.04%)
MDTL 3.55 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.85%)
MLCF 44.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.28%)
NETSOL 154.80 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (1.04%)
PACE 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.97%)
PAEL 33.45 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1%)
PIBTL 10.80 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.37%)
POWER 9.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.94%)
PRL 22.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.66%)
PTC 11.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.86%)
SILK 1.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.78%)
SNGP 49.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.02%)
TELE 17.92 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (3.58%)
TRG 163.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.43%)
UNITY 38.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.56%)
WTL 3.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.2%)
BR100 5,213 Decreased By ▼ -29.65 (-0.57%)
BR30 25,877 Decreased By ▼ -100.98 (-0.39%)
KSE100 47,829 Decreased By ▼ -283.5 (-0.59%)
KSE30 19,166 Decreased By ▼ -171.43 (-0.89%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
25,094
9124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,131,659
4,07524hr
6.8% positivity
Sindh
422,418
Punjab
382,332
Balochistan
31,865
Islamabad
96,771
KPK
157,721
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 24, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

US stocks post hesitant gains at open

  • S&P 500 gained 0.2 percent to 4,486.53, and the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index climbed 0.3 percent to 14,991.17
AFP 24 Aug 2021

NEW YORK: Major Wall Street indices posted small gains at the open Tuesday, with traders looking forward to new government data in the days ahead and a key Federal Reserve event.

Last week saw indices fall overall as fears that the fast-spreading Delta variant of Covid-19 would hold back the US economic recovery gripped investors, but indices rose solidly in Monday's trading and the Nasdaq posted a new high as enthusiasm returned.

About 15 minutes into trading, the benchmark Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.1 percent to 35,386.57. The broad-based S&P 500 gained 0.2 percent to 4,486.53, and the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index climbed 0.3 percent to 14,991.17.

US stocks dip as market weighs better labor data

"The new week got off to a good start with ample participation in a buy-the-dip trade that drove both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite to new record highs," said Patrick J. O'Hare of Briefing.com. "The positive tone has faded a bit this morning, but it hasn't faded from view."

The optimism is fueled by a combination of solid market gains in China, healthy corporate earnings, encouraging news about the longevity of the Covid-19 pandemic and a general feeling that markets can bounce back from the hits they take in trading.

Government data on new home sales is due out on Tuesday morning, which will be watched to gauge whether the US real estate market will continue at its frantic pace. Later this week will come readings on sales of big-ticket manufactured items and personal consumption expenditures, which will include a closely watched metric of inflation.

The Federal Reserve will hold its annual Jackson Hole conference this week, and Chair Jerome Powell will speak on Friday, perhaps outlining the central bank's latest views on monetary policy as the American economy recovers.

Walmart announced a new delivery service aimed at getting other retailers' products to consumers, but its stock was down 1.1 percent.

US stocks

US stocks post hesitant gains at open

CIA director met Taliban leader in Afghanistan on Monday: report

US to ship 3mn doses of Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine to Pakistan

Unable to sustain 48,000, KSE-100 falls 284 points

Karachi-based Bazaar Technologies raises $30mn in Series A round

PKR continues to lose ground against USD, closes at Rs165.2 in inter-bank market

Pakistan to start vaccinating citizens aged 17-18 from Sept 1

Taliban ask US to stop evacuating skilled Afghans

SBP says it has received $2.75bn from IMF

TCP gets offers in 200,000 tonnes white sugar tender

Wapda projects: AGP detects Rs3bn malfeasance in deduction, payment of WHT

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters