Markets
Hong Kong stocks build on week's gains
- The Hang Seng Index climbed 2.46 percent, or 618.33 points, to 25,727.92
24 Aug 2021
HONG KONG: Hong Kong shares closed with more healthy gains Tuesday, in line with a global rally, built on fresh hopes over the battle against Covid as well as bargain-buying following last week's rout.
The Hang Seng Index climbed 2.46 percent, or 618.33 points, to 25,727.92.
The Shanghai Composite Index rose 1.07 percent, or 37.34 points, to 3,514.47, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange added 0.77 percent, or 18.80 points, to 2,463.85.
