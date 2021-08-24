ANL 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.08%)
ASC 19.13 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.42%)
ASL 25.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.24%)
BOP 8.95 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.87%)
BYCO 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.71%)
FCCL 22.10 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.91%)
FFBL 26.45 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.38%)
FFL 19.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.6%)
FNEL 8.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.36%)
GGGL 25.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.63%)
GGL 48.44 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (1.76%)
HUMNL 7.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.65%)
JSCL 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.95%)
KAPCO 39.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.73%)
KEL 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.04%)
MDTL 3.55 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.85%)
MLCF 44.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.84%)
NETSOL 156.80 Increased By ▲ 3.60 (2.35%)
PACE 7.34 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.52%)
PAEL 33.70 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.75%)
PIBTL 10.74 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.8%)
POWER 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.83%)
PRL 22.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.66%)
PTC 11.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.26%)
SILK 1.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.11%)
SNGP 49.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.74%)
TELE 17.98 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (3.93%)
TRG 163.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.24%)
UNITY 38.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.3%)
WTL 3.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.6%)
BR100 5,230 Decreased By ▼ -11.68 (-0.22%)
BR30 25,971 Decreased By ▼ -6.67 (-0.03%)
KSE100 47,940 Decreased By ▼ -172.06 (-0.36%)
KSE30 19,219 Decreased By ▼ -118.87 (-0.61%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
25,094
9124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,131,659
4,07524hr
6.8% positivity
Sindh
422,418
Punjab
382,332
Balochistan
31,865
Islamabad
96,771
KPK
157,721
Australia shares end higher on commodities rally, travel stocks jump

  • The S&P/ASX 200 index was up 0.2% at 7,503 points at the close of trade, gaining for the second consecutive day. It was up nearly 0.5% earlier in the session
Reuters 24 Aug 2021

Australian shares ended higher on Tuesday as local energy firms and miners rallied on strong commodity prices and travel stocks gained as talks of reopening the economy gather steam.

The S&P/ASX 200 index was up 0.2% at 7,503 points at the close of trade, gaining for the second consecutive day. It was up nearly 0.5% earlier in the session.

The energy sub-index surged 2.8%, helped by higher oil prices. The rally was led by Ampol Ltd, climbing 4%.

Similarly, strong iron ore prices helped miners, with Rio Tinto, BHP Group and Fortescue Metals all rising over 1% each.

A solid US session overnight on full FDA approval of a COVID-19 vaccine further boosted sentiment. Nasdaq reached an all-time closing high, boosting the local tech stocks, to gain 0.6%.

Nanosonics, the disinfection technology firm, soared nearly 22% and was the top gainer on the local bourse on anticipating a return to double-digit growth in total revenue in FY22.

Travel stocks were among the top gainers on the benchmark, as the country's government pandemic panel backed reopening plans. Flight Travel Centre Group and Webjet advanced over 6.5% each.

Steven Daghlian, a market analyst at CommSec, said even with talks of reopening, the market is going to be cautious as COVID-19 virus continues to spread.

Market participants looked ahead to annual results from blue-chip firms like Afterpay, Qantas Airways and Woolworths scheduled to report later this week.

"The overall trend remains bullish-biased, as suggested by the consecutive higher highs and higher lows formed over the past few months," Margaret Yang, DailyFX strategist, said in a note referring to the Australian benchmark.

Among individual stocks, Kogan.com and Monadelphous Group were the biggest drags, down 15.8% and 14.4%, respectively, on uncertain outlook and labour shortage pressures.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index edged up 0.06% to finish the session at 13,071.86 points.

