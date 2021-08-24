ANL 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.08%)
ASC 19.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.26%)
ASL 25.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.24%)
BOP 8.97 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.1%)
BYCO 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.71%)
FCCL 22.12 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1%)
FFBL 26.45 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.38%)
FFL 19.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.6%)
FNEL 8.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.36%)
GGGL 25.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.63%)
GGL 48.40 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.68%)
HUMNL 7.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.65%)
JSCL 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.95%)
KAPCO 39.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.73%)
KEL 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.04%)
MDTL 3.55 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.85%)
MLCF 44.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.95%)
NETSOL 156.80 Increased By ▲ 3.60 (2.35%)
PACE 7.34 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.52%)
PAEL 33.70 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.75%)
PIBTL 10.74 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.8%)
POWER 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.83%)
PRL 22.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.62%)
PTC 11.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.26%)
SILK 1.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.11%)
SNGP 49.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.74%)
TELE 17.95 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (3.76%)
TRG 163.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.24%)
UNITY 38.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.58%)
WTL 3.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.6%)
BR100 5,230 Decreased By ▼ -11.68 (-0.22%)
BR30 25,971 Decreased By ▼ -6.67 (-0.03%)
KSE100 47,940 Decreased By ▼ -172.06 (-0.36%)
KSE30 19,219 Decreased By ▼ -118.87 (-0.61%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
25,094
9124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,131,659
4,07524hr
6.8% positivity
Sindh
422,418
Punjab
382,332
Balochistan
31,865
Islamabad
96,771
KPK
157,721
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 24, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

RBNZ considered a 50 bps rate hike

  • Hawkesby also said policymakers considered a 50 basis point hike and that future policy decisions were not going to be tightly linked to lockdowns
Reuters 24 Aug 2021

SINGAPORE: The Reserve Bank of New Zealand kept interest rates steady last week mostly because it would have been hard to communicate the case for a hike on the same day the country was locked down, Assistant Governor Christian Hawkesby said on Tuesday.

Hawkesby also said policymakers considered a 50 basis point hike and that future policy decisions were not going to be tightly linked to lockdowns.

His comments, in an interview with Bloomberg, helped the New Zealand dollar extend a recent bounce to touch a one-week high of $0.6932.

The RBNZ had been poised to lift the benchmark cash rate last week, but instead left it on hold at a record low of 0.25% after New Zealand detected its first locally-spread cases of COVID-19 in six months.

"It was less about COVID stopping us doing it and it was more about the timing of communicating our policy move - was the 18th of August the right day as the country went into lockdown," Hawkesby told Bloomberg.

"A 50 basis point move was definitely on the table in terms of the options that we actively considered," he said.

New Zealand recorded its highest jump in daily cases since April 2020 on Tuesday, but authorities said it was reassuring that the count was not increasing exponentially.

However Hawkesby said the trajectory of the virus was not necessarily the top consideration at the central bank.

"Our decisions around monetary policy aren't going to be tightly linked to COVID and whether we're in lockdown or not," he said.

"Lockdowns have been about delaying the timing of spending rather than taking away spending in total," Hawkesby said, while supply shocks have been far more persistent and inflationary.

Expectations for a rate hike in October firmed slightly on Tuesday with swaps priced for an even chance the cash rate is lifted to 0.5%.

RBNZ Chief Economist Yuong Ha had told Reuters on Monday that the outbreak was not a "game changer" for the economic outlook at this point.

Reserve Bank of New Zealand Christian Hawkesby

RBNZ considered a 50 bps rate hike

SBP says it has received $2.75bn from IMF

A case of political victimisation?

Wapda projects: AGP detects Rs3bn malfeasance in deduction, payment of WHT

Karachi-based Bazaar Technologies raises $30mn in Series A round

Number of active Covid-19 cases over 91,000 in Pakistan

Taliban's treatment of women will mark 'red line': UN rights chief

Tarin urges PVMA to go for market-based solutions

Commodities, construction materials: PM orders unhindered supply

OICCI survey reveals 'record improvement' in business confidence

Expo in Dubai: Need to highlight investment opportunities for Pakistan underlined

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters