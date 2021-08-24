ANL 27.84 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.51%)
ASC 18.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.73%)
ASL 25.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.03%)
BOP 8.92 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.53%)
BYCO 9.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.5%)
FCCL 21.98 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.37%)
FFBL 26.45 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.38%)
FFL 19.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.35%)
FNEL 8.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.36%)
GGGL 25.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.52%)
GGL 48.31 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.49%)
HUMNL 7.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.65%)
JSCL 22.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.54%)
KAPCO 39.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.45%)
KEL 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.04%)
MDTL 3.55 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.85%)
MLCF 44.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.06%)
NETSOL 156.61 Increased By ▲ 3.41 (2.23%)
PACE 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.35%)
PAEL 33.76 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.93%)
PIBTL 10.76 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.99%)
POWER 9.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.97%)
PRL 22.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.66%)
PTC 11.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
SILK 1.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.11%)
SNGP 49.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.2%)
TELE 17.88 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (3.35%)
TRG 164.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.06%)
UNITY 38.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.66%)
WTL 3.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.3%)
BR100 5,224 Decreased By ▼ -18.08 (-0.34%)
BR30 25,983 Increased By ▲ 5.45 (0.02%)
KSE100 47,816 Decreased By ▼ -295.98 (-0.62%)
KSE30 19,175 Decreased By ▼ -162.89 (-0.84%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
25,094
9124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,131,659
4,07524hr
6.8% positivity
Sindh
422,418
Punjab
382,332
Balochistan
31,865
Islamabad
96,771
KPK
157,721
Japanese shares end higher as tech tracks Wall Street's gain

  • The Nikkei share average ended up 0.87% at 27,732.10, while the broader Topix gained 1% to 1,934.20
Reuters 24 Aug 2021

TOKYO: Japanese shares closed higher on Tuesday, tracking overnight gains on Wall Street, as heavyweights SoftBank Group and other technology stocks jumped along with energy and transport sectors.

The Nikkei share average ended up 0.87% at 27,732.10, while the broader Topix gained 1% to 1,934.20.

Wall Street's main indexes ended higher on Monday, with the Nasdaq closing at an all-time high, after the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted full approval to the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE.

"Japan's market rose as expectations for a faster economic recovery (globally) were raised after the US approval of the Pfizer's vaccine," said Shuji Hosoi, a senior strategist at Daiwa Securities.

"Whether the Japanese shares will continue this momentum will depend on how Japan can come up with measures for stopping a further surge of new infections."

Japan's vaccination rate still lags other developed nations and the country's hospitals are battling its worse wave of the outbreak, and, amid this pandemic, Tokyo is hosting the Paralympic Games.

Global start-up investor SoftBank Group rose 1.53%, while chip manufacturing equipment maker Tokyo Electron rose 2%. Robot maker Fanuc advanced 1.58%.

Shippers also led the market's gain, up 3.55%, while airlines rose 3.14%. Steel makers rose 2.76%.

Industrial materials maker Showa Denko became the worst performer on the Nikkei, tumbling 9.63%, after the company announced a sale of new shares.

Yamaha Motor followed with a loss of 5.73% and Olympus was down 2.67%.

The volume of shares traded on the Tokyo Stock Exchange's main board was 0.96 billion, compared to the average of 1.04 billion in the past 30 days.

