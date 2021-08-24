ANL 27.95 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.9%)
ASC 19.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.26%)
ASL 25.41 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.4%)
BOP 8.98 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.22%)
BYCO 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
FCCL 21.99 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.41%)
FFBL 26.36 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFL 19.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.45%)
FNEL 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.6%)
GGGL 25.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
GGL 47.87 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.57%)
HUMNL 7.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.65%)
JSCL 22.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.09%)
KAPCO 39.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.45%)
KEL 3.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.78%)
MDTL 3.56 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.14%)
MLCF 45.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.29%)
NETSOL 157.19 Increased By ▲ 3.99 (2.6%)
PACE 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
PAEL 33.35 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.69%)
PIBTL 10.80 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.37%)
POWER 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.76%)
PRL 22.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.22%)
PTC 11.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.86%)
SILK 1.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.56%)
SNGP 49.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.52%)
TELE 17.95 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (3.76%)
TRG 164.90 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.43%)
UNITY 39.28 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.18%)
WTL 3.38 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.2%)
BR100 5,241 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-0.02%)
BR30 26,084 Increased By ▲ 106.3 (0.41%)
KSE100 47,949 Decreased By ▼ -163.04 (-0.34%)
KSE30 19,242 Decreased By ▼ -95.45 (-0.49%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
25,094
9124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,131,659
4,07524hr
6.8% positivity
Sindh
422,418
Punjab
382,332
Balochistan
31,865
Islamabad
96,771
KPK
157,721
China shares rise as new energy, liquor sectors gain

  • The CSI300 index rose 1.1% to 4,887.44 points at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 1.0% to 3,511.97 points
Reuters 24 Aug 2021

China shares extended their rebound on Tuesday, led by energy and liquor sectors, while Hong Kong stocks also rose as investors snapped up tech and healthcare shares battered by a sell-off last week.

** The CSI300 index rose 1.1% to 4,887.44 points at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 1.0% to 3,511.97 points.

** The Hang Seng index added 1.6% to reach 25,501.75 points. The Hong Kong China Enterprises Index gained 2.0% to 8,992.15.

Shanghai shares rise as China reports no local COVID-19 cases

** The new energy sub-index, the new energy vehicle sub-index and the liquor sub-index led the gains, going up 3.2%, 3% and 3.1%, respectively.

** China's central bank chief Yi Gang said on Monday policy should increase credit support to the real economy, especially small and medium enterprises, and enhance the stability of total credit growth.

** A sub-index tracking defence shares dropped 2.9%, after a military file called on to reduce costs in raw material procurement.

** In Hong Kong, the tech sub-index resumed gains from last session and went up 4.5%.

** Food-delivery giant Meituan surged 9.4%, the biggest daily gainer in the Hang Seng Index, moving the benchmark up 134 points.

** Social-media giant Tencent Holdings and e-commerce giant Alibaba Group gained 4.6% and 5%, respectively.

** Tencent bought back shares for HK$100.9 million on Aug 23, the third buyback in three straight trading days.

** The Hang Seng Healthcare sub-index went higher by 4.3%. Healthcare companies Wuxi Biologics and Alibaba Health Information Technology surged 7.6% and 5.9%, respectively.

** Wuxi Biologics reported on Monday net profit jumped 163% to 1.77 billion yuan ($273.1 million) with revenue surging 126.7% to 4.41 billion yuan.

Euro Yuan China stock CSI300 Index asia stock

China shares rise as new energy, liquor sectors gain

