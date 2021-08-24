ANL 27.84 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.51%)
ASC 18.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.31%)
ASL 25.50 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.75%)
BOP 8.98 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.22%)
BYCO 9.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
FCCL 21.99 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.41%)
FFBL 26.36 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFL 19.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.3%)
FNEL 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.6%)
GGGL 25.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.52%)
GGL 47.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.42%)
HUMNL 7.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.65%)
JSCL 22.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.09%)
KAPCO 39.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.45%)
KEL 3.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.78%)
MDTL 3.56 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.14%)
MLCF 45.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.18%)
NETSOL 157.00 Increased By ▲ 3.80 (2.48%)
PACE 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
PAEL 33.30 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.54%)
PIBTL 10.80 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.37%)
POWER 9.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.65%)
PRL 22.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.22%)
PTC 11.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.86%)
SILK 1.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.56%)
SNGP 49.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.5%)
TELE 17.94 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (3.7%)
TRG 165.00 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.49%)
UNITY 39.31 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.26%)
WTL 3.38 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.2%)
BR100 5,239 Decreased By ▼ -3.16 (-0.06%)
BR30 26,087 Increased By ▲ 109.43 (0.42%)
KSE100 47,952 Decreased By ▼ -160.35 (-0.33%)
KSE30 19,245 Decreased By ▼ -92.71 (-0.48%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
25,094
9124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,131,659
4,07524hr
6.8% positivity
Sindh
422,418
Punjab
382,332
Balochistan
31,865
Islamabad
96,771
KPK
157,721
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 24, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil rises as full US clearance for COVID-19 vaccine stokes fuel demand hopes

  • Brent crude oil futures gained 21 cents, or 0.3%, to $68.96 a barrel by 0454 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures increased by 14 cents, or 0.2%, to $65.78 a barrel
Reuters 24 Aug 2021

SINGAPORE: Oil prices rose on Tuesday after the US drug regulator granted full approval to the Pfizer Inc/BioNTech SE COVID-19 vaccine, stoking investor hopes that higher fuel demand would follow a potential step up in US coronavirus vaccination rates.

Brent crude oil futures gained 21 cents, or 0.3%, to $68.96 a barrel by 0454 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures increased by 14 cents, or 0.2%, to $65.78 a barrel.

Both benchmarks jumped more than 5% on Monday, helped by a weaker US dollar, after marking their biggest week of losses in more than nine months last week.

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), which last December authorised the Pfizer/BioNtech two-dose vaccine for emergency use, has now issued full approval for use in people age 16 and older.

Health officials hope the action will convince unvaccinated Americans that the shot is safe and effective, and expect it could also prompt more state and local governments, as well as private employers, to impose vaccine mandates.

"Vaccine hesitancy across some minorities might end now that the FDA has given the all-clear signal," said Edward Moya, senior analyst at OANDA.

"With many corporations and government agencies likely to enforce vaccine mandates, return to office travel should dramatically pick up in the fall."

Also boosting prices, US crude and gasoline inventories likely declined last week, while distillate stockpiles are expected to have increased, a preliminary Reuters poll ahead of industry data showed on Monday.

Indian refiners' crude throughput in July bounced to its highest in three months as fuel demand rebounded, which supported prices.

The rapid spread of the highly infectious Delta variant of the novel coronavirus and low vaccination rates in Asia, overall, however, capped price gains as fuel demand is suppressed.

The US Department of Energy said Monday it would sell up to 20 million barrels of crude from the emergency oil reserve to comply with legislation passed in recent years, with deliveries of the oil to take place between Oct. 1 and Dec. 15.

Oil prices Brent crude oil

Oil rises as full US clearance for COVID-19 vaccine stokes fuel demand hopes

Tarin urges PVMA to go for market-based solutions

OICCI survey reveals 'record improvement' in business confidence

Expo in Dubai: Need to highlight investment opportunities for Pakistan underlined

Special technology zones: PM says govt providing every facility to investors

Nepra opposes sell-off of Discos, suggests PPP model

Proposed media law envisages harsh penalties on TV channels

Wapda projects: AGP detects Rs3bn malfeasance in deduction, payment of WHT

Cabinet to review economic, geopolitical situation today

Taliban name acting head of central bank

IMF's $650bn reserves distribution is 'shot in arm'

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters