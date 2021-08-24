ANL 28.10 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.44%)
ASC 19.23 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.94%)
ASL 25.44 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.51%)
BOP 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (5.17%)
BYCO 9.96 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.4%)
FCCL 22.03 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.59%)
FFBL 26.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.19%)
FFL 20.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.25%)
FNEL 8.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.6%)
GGGL 25.31 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.32%)
GGL 47.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 7.74 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.31%)
JSCL 22.30 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.41%)
KAPCO 39.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.45%)
KEL 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
MDTL 3.56 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.14%)
MLCF 45.40 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.15%)
NETSOL 154.75 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (1.01%)
PACE 7.31 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.11%)
PAEL 33.33 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.63%)
PIBTL 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.95%)
POWER 9.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 22.77 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.53%)
PTC 11.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.81 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.56%)
SNGP 50.08 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.16%)
TELE 17.45 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.87%)
TRG 165.25 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (0.64%)
UNITY 38.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.59%)
WTL 3.39 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.5%)
BR100 5,240 Decreased By ▼ -1.94 (-0.04%)
BR30 26,075 Increased By ▲ 97.52 (0.38%)
KSE100 47,965 Decreased By ▼ -147.13 (-0.31%)
KSE30 19,245 Decreased By ▼ -92.12 (-0.48%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
25,094
9124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,131,659
4,07524hr
6.8% positivity
Sindh
422,418
Punjab
382,332
Balochistan
31,865
Islamabad
96,771
KPK
157,721
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 24, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Renewed recovery optimism provides further boost to stocks, crude

  • A call by China's central bank for more economic support and a move to keep borrowing costs down also provided some cheer to the region
AFP 24 Aug 2021

HONG KONG: Equities and oil prices rose again in Asia on Tuesday, extending a global rally fuelled by renewed optimism over the recovery outlook after Washington gave full approval to Pfizer-BioNTech's vaccine and an increase in US Covid infections appeared to be peaking.

A call by China's central bank for more economic support and a move to keep borrowing costs down also provided some cheer to the region, while investors are keenly awaiting a policy speech later in the week by Federal Reserve boss Jerome Powell.

Markets have enjoyed a strong start to the week, further helped by bargain-hunting following a recent sell-off caused by worries including the fast-spreading Delta variant and expectations the Fed will soon begin tapering financial support.

New York's three main indexes shot higher Monday -- with the Nasdaq hitting a new record -- as traders cheered news that the Food and Drug Administration had fully approved the Pfizer-BioNTech shot, which is expected to help push up vaccinations.

Around 52 percent of the population has been double jabbed but the rate has slowed owing to hesitancy among many people.

The FDA move "now paves the way for many companies and government agencies to enforce vaccine mandates", said OANDA's Edward Moya, adding that making them mandatory "could move the needle here in getting the US closer to herd immunity".

Analysts said data suggesting that a recent spike in infections in the United States was tailing off was also lifting spirits as figures dropped in the original hotspots and new cases slowed in Florida and Louisiana.

China's apparent success in taming a worrying flare-up in the world's number two economy also lifted the mood on trading floors.

The positive news lifted optimism over the global recovery, which had taken a knock this month as some governments were forced to reimpose lockdowns or other containment measures.

Fixated on the Fed

Hong Kong and Seoul led gains Tuesday, jumping more than one percent, while there were also healthy advances in Tokyo, Shanghai, Sydney, Singapore, Wellington, Taipei, Manila and Jakarta.

The rally was mirrored in oil markets, where both main contracts extended the previous day's surge of more than five percent, which marked the best daily performance in nine months as recovery hopes lifted demand expectations.

The commodity, like equities, had been suffering hefty losses in August owing to worries about the Delta spread, but observers forecast prices will get back on track.

"The crude demand outlook will get a boost... now that the Delta variant appears to be peaking in the South and as China lowers local Covid cases to zero," Moya added.

West Texas Intermediate "should be supported going forward as the selloff was overdone and as stockpiles continue to shrink".

Investors are now fixated on Powell's speech to central bankers and finance chiefs this week in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, hoping for some guidance on monetary policy as speculation swirls that the Fed is planning to taper its bond-buying programme by year's end.

The issue has been a key driver of market sentiment for much of this year, with hawks calling for an earlier tightening to prevent an economic overheating and doves calling for patience to allow the recovery to take hold.

However, the impact of Delta on the growth outlook has muddied the waters and led to questions about whether any action now would be wise.

"The feeling is Fed chair Jay Powell will err on the side of caution at this week's Jackson Hole symposium and fail to offer advance notice of tapering its asset purchase programme," Chris Weston at Pepperstone Financial Pty said.

Key figures around 0230 GMT

Tokyo - Nikkei 225: 1.0 percent at 27,763.43 (break)

Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: UP 1.8 percent at 25,552.01

Shanghai - Composite: UP 0.7 percent at 3,500.80

West Texas Intermediate: UP 0.7 percent at $66.10 per barrel

Brent North Sea crude: UP 0.8 percent at $69.29 per barrel

Dollar/yen: UP at 109.72 yen from 109.67 yen at 2040 GMT

Pound/dollar: DOWN at $1.3716 from $1.3725

Euro/dollar: DOWN at $1.1737 from $1.1744

Euro/pound: DOWN at 85.55 pence from 85.57 pence

New York - Dow: UP 0.6 percent at 35,335.71 (close)

London - FTSE 100: UP 0.3 percent at 7,109.02 (close)

Federal Reserve Pfizer PSX Live india stock BioNTech's asia stock

Renewed recovery optimism provides further boost to stocks, crude

Tarin urges PVMA to go for market-based solutions

OICCI survey reveals 'record improvement' in business confidence

IMF's $650bn reserves distribution is 'shot in arm'

Expo in Dubai: Need to highlight investment opportunities underlined

Taliban name acting head of central bank

Special technology zones: PM says govt providing every facility to investors

Cabinet to review economic, geopolitical situation today

Senate panel chief, power secy trade 'sarcastic' remarks

Proposed media law envisages harsh penalties on TV channels

Positive score shows investors' trust: PM

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters