Ittifaq Sugar Mills: LHC suspends operation of income tax recovery notice

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday suspended the operation of an income tax recovery notice issued to Ittifaq Sugar Mills and directed the commissioner appeals, inland revenue, to decide pending appeal within 30 days.

The counsel for the sugar mills submitted that the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) had sent the income tax recovery notice to the petitioner amounting to Rs2.3 billion without any legal justification.

He said an appeal against the FBR notice was still pending before the tribunal which should be expedited to provide relief to the petitioner. The court after hearing arguments of the petitioner’s counsel disposed of petition and directed the FBR to decide the appeal of the mills within 30 days.

