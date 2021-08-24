Arrangements for Dubai Expo reviewed

LAHORE: The first meeting of the steering committee formed under the chairmanship of Provincial Minister for Industry and Commerce, Mian Aslam Iqbal was held to finalize the arrangements for participation in the Dubai Expo.

In the meeting held in the committee room of the Punjab Board of Investment and Trade important decisions were taken regarding participation of the Punjab government in the Dubai Expo. The meeting approved the events at the Expo by the Punjab government in November, according to which panel discussions, seminars, fashion shows, cultural events, expo led events and various other activities will be held at the Dubai Expo.

The steering committee will approve the content for event participation. Addressing the meeting, Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce Mian Aslam Iqbal said that the government would fully participate in the international event in an organized manner and the historical culture, trade, tourism and bright traditions of Punjab province would be highlighted. The investor-friendly environment in Punjab will be brought to the notice of the world. The provincial minister directed that all arrangements be finalized by September 15.

Dr Erfa Iqbal, CEO, Punjab Board of Investment and Trade said that the Punjab Board of Investment would facilitate businessmen to obtain visas to participate in the Dubai Expo. Cultural and Trade colours of the Punjab will be visible to the world. Chairman Punjab Information Technology Board Asfar Manzoor, Secretary Industry and Commerce Wasif Khurshid, Directors of Punjab Board of Investment and officers of relevant departments attended the meeting.

