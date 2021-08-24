ANL 27.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.88%)
BISP signs MoU with Education dept for beneficiaries' children

24 Aug 2021

KARACHI: The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) and College Education Department, Government of Sindh signing ceremony was held on Monday at Secretary Office, College Education Department Karachi.

The MoU was signed by Naveed Akbar, Director General (CCT)/Waseela-e-Taleem, BISP HQ Islamabad and Ghulam Mustafa, Director General Colleges, College Education Department, Government of Sindh. Khalid Hyder Shah, Secretary College Education and Fouzia Basharat Samo, Director General BISP Sindh were also present to witness the ceremony.

The purpose of MoU is to forge a partnership between BISP and College Education department, Government of Sindh to jointly implement a co-responsibility cash transfer (CCT) under Waseela-e-Taleem programme in Sindh Province for the promotion of Higher Secondary/Intermediate level of education of children of BISP beneficiaries in the province.

According to MoU the importance of the proposed higher secondary education CCT Programme, as a safety net and a viable option to make investment in human capital development, for the most vulnerable and marginalized families in Sindh to promote, Higher Secondary /Intermediate level education.

College Education Department shall provide supply-side data for capacity analysis to facilitate the beneficiaries in selecting the Higher Secondary Schools /Colleges for enrolment in the higher secondary CCT Programme and to facilitate in providing access to Higher Secondary Schools/ Colleges and school registers for collection of attendance data of enrolled children of BISP families on quarterly basis.

Naveed Akbar, DG CCT briefed that the BISP Board has decided to add Higher Secondary 11th and 12th standard students in the Waseela-e-Taleem programme an educational conditional cash transfer project.-PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

