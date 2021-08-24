JI rejects Sindh govt's Covid-19 policy for schools

KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi on Monday rejected the Sindh government's policy of conditional resumption of academic sessions at schools with a 100 percent staff vaccinated for Covid-19.

The provincial government announced to permit only those academias that have ensured their staffs is fully vaccinated to officiate only with 50 percent attendance at schools.

But the JI Karachi rejected the Sindh government's new Covid-19 policy for academia and called the restricted education sessions "quite illogical". "Restrictions on the education sector was quite illogical and particularly after the acknowledgment by the provincial minister that the schools sector was among the most vaccinated sectors," Engr Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman, the JI Karachi Chief said.

The Sindh government is responsible for ruining the education sector and future of the nation. The newly announced measures amounting to closing of schools, he added. He demanded of the federal government to bring an end to the uncertainty engulfed the education sector, besides asking the Sindh Education Department to let schools resume sessions unconditionally.

One hand, markets are open and ceremonies are being held in marriage halls while on the other schools are restricted, he said and showed doubts over regulations for education sector.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021