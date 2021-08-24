APNS condoles

KARACHI: Sarmad Ali, President, Nazafreen Saigol Lakhani, Secretary General, All Pakistan Newspapers Society have expressed profound grief on behalf of APNS office-bearers and members of the Executive Committee over the sad demise of Afzal Hussain Naqvi, Chairman City News Network and uncle of Syed Mohsin Naqvi, publisher, Daily City 42, Lahore.

The APNS offered condolence to the bereaved family and prayed that Almighty Allah rest the departed soul in eternal peace and give them courage and patience to bear the loss.-PR

