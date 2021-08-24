IAAP condoles

KARACHI: International Advertising Association Pakistan Chapter condoled the sad and untimely demise of its former Vice President & Area Director Asia Pacific Pradeep Guha. Sarmad Ali, President of IAA Pakistan Chapter said that Guha, who had also served as President of the Indian Newspapers Society, single-handedly transformed the media landscape in India.

Guha spearheaded the team that conceptualised and delivered Adasia 2003 at Jaipur and IAA world congress at Kochi in early 2019. IAA Pakistan Chapter offers its sincere condolences to the friends and family of Guha.-PR

