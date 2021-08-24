Closure of schools: Haleem hits out at Sindh govt

KARACHI: Leader of the Opposition in Sindh Assembly, Haleem Adil Sheikh, on Monday rebuked Sindh government's anti-education decisions and said that after the economy, now, education is the target of the PPP.

Haleem Adil Sheikh, in a statement issued here, said that the provincial government, in the name of coronavirus, wanted to windup educational system in Sindh and their leadership were pushing children into darkness of ignorance because they knew educated and aware youth would not join Bhutto's bandwagon.