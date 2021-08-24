SHC suspends notification

KARACHI: Sindh High Court (SHC) has suspended a notification, raising the strength of Pakistan Administrative Service' officers in province of Sindh.

A bench of SHC in a written order suspended the operation of notification issued on March 12, 2021 till the next date of hearing on September 07, 2021, by giving the time to the federal government to file its comments.

According the court order: "All-Pakistan Service" was a service common to the federation and provinces and remained in existence. Counsel for the petitioners submitted that Civil Services Rules 1954 are strangely still in existence and not only so, time and again, federal government does not hold consultation with the provinces regarding amendments. Counsel contended that keeping in view the spirit of these rules, such amendments could only be made in consultation with the province.

Counsel, referring to relevant schedule of the rules, informed the court that the federal government was given a total number of 97 posts in Sindh; however, the notification issued on March 12, 2021, these 97 posts have been increased to 326 posts. The similar increase has also been witnessed in respect of other provinces.

Counsel referring to an order of Peshawar High Court (PHC) on March 26, 2021 stated that the PHC suspended the operation of this notification and sought the same from the SHC.

Counsel contended that if the notification was not suspended, there is a serious danger that notification for appointment of large number of officers would be made. Bench, considering the contentions of the petitioners, suspended the notification till the next hearing on September 07, 2021 and sought comments from the federal government.

