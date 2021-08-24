Speedy transfer of land: RUDA directed to take necessary steps

LAHORE: Punjab Local Government and Community Development Minister Mian Mahmood Rashid have directed the Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA) to take necessary steps for the speedy transfer of the land allotted to the Javedan Group through tender.

He also asked them and finalise the transfer of land in the next two weeks so that the development work on the site could be initiated. He was addressing a review meeting regarding development works in the RUDA’s 2,000-acre RUDA Zone III project. RUDA CEO Imran Amin, Gohar Ijaz of Javedan Group, other investors and concerned officials attended the meeting.

