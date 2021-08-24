ANL 27.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.88%)
ASC 19.05 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (4.96%)
ASL 25.31 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.44%)
BOP 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (4.44%)
BYCO 9.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
FCCL 21.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.75%)
FFBL 26.35 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.35%)
FFL 20.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FNEL 8.35 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.08%)
GGGL 25.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.28%)
GGL 47.60 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.28%)
HUMNL 7.64 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (6.41%)
JSCL 22.21 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.5%)
KAPCO 39.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.16%)
KEL 3.86 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.58%)
MDTL 3.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.28%)
MLCF 45.33 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-2.62%)
NETSOL 153.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.13%)
PACE 7.23 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.97%)
PAEL 33.12 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.7%)
PIBTL 10.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.4%)
POWER 9.27 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
PRL 22.65 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
PTC 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.28%)
SILK 1.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.1%)
SNGP 50.00 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.44%)
TELE 17.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.97%)
TRG 164.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.06%)
UNITY 39.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.1%)
WTL 3.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.6%)
BR100 5,242 Increased By ▲ 47.74 (0.92%)
BR30 25,978 Decreased By ▼ -13.34 (-0.05%)
KSE100 48,112 Increased By ▲ 512.39 (1.08%)
KSE30 19,337 Increased By ▲ 234.41 (1.23%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
25,003
8024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,127,584
3,77224hr
7% positivity
Sindh
420,955
Punjab
380,844
Balochistan
31,845
Islamabad
96,390
KPK
157,148
Japan July crude steel output jumps 32.5pc to reflect demand recovery

Reuters 24 Aug 2021

TOKYO: Japan’s crude steel output rose 32.5% in July from a year earlier, climbing for a fifth consecutive month as industry demand continued to recover from a coronavirus-induced slump, the Japan Iron and Steel Federation said on Monday.

Output, which is not seasonally adjusted, increased to 8.01 million tonnes in the world’s No.3 steel producer from a year earlier, but fell 1.3% from June.

The strong pick-up came in line with the prediction by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) in July that the country’s crude steel output was expected to jump 30.1% in the July-September quarter from a year earlier.

Japanese steelmakers are also on track for a V-shaped annual profit recovery, as solid global demand boosts prices while higher prices of iron ore and coking coal drive hefty inventory appraisal gains.

steel METI Japan’s crude steel Japan Iron and Steel Federation

