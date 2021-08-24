KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 367,145 tonnes of cargo comprising 285,599 tonnes of import cargo and 81,546 tonnes of export cargo during the last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours on Monday.

The total import cargos of 285,599 tonnes comprised of 104,491 tonnes of containerised cargo; 1,525 tonnes of bulk cargo; 12,252 tonnes of DAP; 23,400 tonnes of bulk cargo; 6,000 tonnes of soy bean seed; 9,556 tonnes of sugar and 128,375 tonnes of oil/liquid cargo.

The total export cargos of 81,546 tonnes comprised of 54,993 tonnes of containerised cargo; 19,362 tonnes of cement and 6,897 tonnes of talk powder and 294 tonnes of liquid cargo.

There were 14 vessels Xin Qing Dao, Karema, Gemini, Baltic Bridge, Syra, BBC Zarte, Diyala, M.T Shalmar, Al Mahboobah, Hanne Danica, Sea King, Medi Suoz and Leo Paramount carrying containers, tankers general cargo, fertilizer, and pet coke currently at the berths.

There were nine ships namely Brandette, Ocean Pluto, Ariane Makra, MOL Genesis, Northern Dexterity, OEL Kedarnath, Tian Z Zuo, Penelope T and Baltic Bridge sailed out to sea during the reported period.

PORT QASIM

A cargo volume of 162,748 tonnes comprising of 118,234 tonnes of import cargo and 44,514 tonnes of export cargo including 2,583 loaded and empty containers (700 TEUs imports and 2,020 export), was handled at Port Qasim during the last 24 hours on Monday.

The total import cargo of 118,234 tonnes includes 13,300 tonnes of containerised cargo; 43,564 tonnes of coal; 22,217 tonnes LNG; 28,000 tonnes of furnace oil; 10,450 tonnes of palm oil; and 703 tonnes chemicals.

The total export cargo of 44,514 tonnes includes 38,380 tonnes of containerised cargo; 5,677 tonnes of rice and 457 tonnes of bitumen.

There are twenty three ships currently at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim and waiting for berths; out of them six ships, Bulk Frrdom, Torn Elizabeth, CORONA, MSC Hina, MSC Amail and CMA CGM Berlioz and another ship Seago Bremerhaven carrying containers, coal, mogas and palm oil, are expected to take berths at QICT, FOTCO, LCT and PIBT on Monday 23rd August 2021. Three more ships Maersk Kingston, MSC Ellen and Onyx-1 are due to arrive at Port Qasim on 24th August 2021.

