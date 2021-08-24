ANL 27.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.88%)
ASC 19.05 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (4.96%)
ASL 25.31 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.44%)
BOP 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (4.44%)
BYCO 9.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
FCCL 21.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.75%)
FFBL 26.35 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.35%)
FFL 20.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FNEL 8.35 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.08%)
GGGL 25.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.28%)
GGL 47.60 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.28%)
HUMNL 7.64 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (6.41%)
JSCL 22.21 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.5%)
KAPCO 39.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.16%)
KEL 3.86 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.58%)
MDTL 3.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.28%)
MLCF 45.33 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-2.62%)
NETSOL 153.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.13%)
PACE 7.23 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.97%)
PAEL 33.12 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.7%)
PIBTL 10.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.4%)
POWER 9.27 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
PRL 22.65 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
PTC 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.28%)
SILK 1.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.1%)
SNGP 50.00 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.44%)
TELE 17.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.97%)
TRG 164.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.06%)
UNITY 39.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.1%)
WTL 3.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.6%)
BR100 5,242 Increased By ▲ 47.74 (0.92%)
BR30 25,978 Decreased By ▼ -13.34 (-0.05%)
KSE100 48,112 Increased By ▲ 512.39 (1.08%)
KSE30 19,337 Increased By ▲ 234.41 (1.23%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
25,003
8024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,127,584
3,77224hr
7% positivity
Sindh
420,955
Punjab
380,844
Balochistan
31,845
Islamabad
96,390
KPK
157,148
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 24, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Activities of Karachi Port and Port Qasim

Recorder Report 24 Aug 2021

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 367,145 tonnes of cargo comprising 285,599 tonnes of import cargo and 81,546 tonnes of export cargo during the last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours on Monday.

The total import cargos of 285,599 tonnes comprised of 104,491 tonnes of containerised cargo; 1,525 tonnes of bulk cargo; 12,252 tonnes of DAP; 23,400 tonnes of bulk cargo; 6,000 tonnes of soy bean seed; 9,556 tonnes of sugar and 128,375 tonnes of oil/liquid cargo.

The total export cargos of 81,546 tonnes comprised of 54,993 tonnes of containerised cargo; 19,362 tonnes of cement and 6,897 tonnes of talk powder and 294 tonnes of liquid cargo.

There were 14 vessels Xin Qing Dao, Karema, Gemini, Baltic Bridge, Syra, BBC Zarte, Diyala, M.T Shalmar, Al Mahboobah, Hanne Danica, Sea King, Medi Suoz and Leo Paramount carrying containers, tankers general cargo, fertilizer, and pet coke currently at the berths.

There were nine ships namely Brandette, Ocean Pluto, Ariane Makra, MOL Genesis, Northern Dexterity, OEL Kedarnath, Tian Z Zuo, Penelope T and Baltic Bridge sailed out to sea during the reported period.

PORT QASIM

A cargo volume of 162,748 tonnes comprising of 118,234 tonnes of import cargo and 44,514 tonnes of export cargo including 2,583 loaded and empty containers (700 TEUs imports and 2,020 export), was handled at Port Qasim during the last 24 hours on Monday.

The total import cargo of 118,234 tonnes includes 13,300 tonnes of containerised cargo; 43,564 tonnes of coal; 22,217 tonnes LNG; 28,000 tonnes of furnace oil; 10,450 tonnes of palm oil; and 703 tonnes chemicals.

The total export cargo of 44,514 tonnes includes 38,380 tonnes of containerised cargo; 5,677 tonnes of rice and 457 tonnes of bitumen.

There are twenty three ships currently at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim and waiting for berths; out of them six ships, Bulk Frrdom, Torn Elizabeth, CORONA, MSC Hina, MSC Amail and CMA CGM Berlioz and another ship Seago Bremerhaven carrying containers, coal, mogas and palm oil, are expected to take berths at QICT, FOTCO, LCT and PIBT on Monday 23rd August 2021. Three more ships Maersk Kingston, MSC Ellen and Onyx-1 are due to arrive at Port Qasim on 24th August 2021.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Import Port Qasim Karachi Port export

Activities of Karachi Port and Port Qasim

Taliban name acting head of central bank

Special technology zones: PM says govt providing every facility to investors

Cabinet to review economic, geopolitical situation today

Senate panel chief, power secy trade 'sarcastic' remarks

Proposed media law envisages harsh penalties on TV channels

Positive score shows investors' trust: PM

Afghan Taliban assure Pakistan: TTP won't be allowed to use Afghan soil

Iran resumes fuel exports to Afghanistan

Nepra opposes sell-off of Discos

Wapda projects: AGP detects Rs3bn malfeasance in deduction, payment of WHT

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.