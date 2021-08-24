Hong Kong shares rise

HONG KONG: Hong Kong shares rebounded on Monday from an almost 10-month low hit last week, helped by gains in technology and healthcare stocks.

The Hang Seng index rose 1.1% to 25,109.59, while the China Enterprises Index gained 0.8% to 8,815.56.

The Hang Seng Tech Index rebounded 2.1% after dropping 2.5% on Friday to a record low as regulatory clampdowns shattered investor confidence.

Gaming and social media giant Tencent rose 2%, after it bought back 240,000 company shares for HK$101.7 mln ($13.1 mln).

Food-delivery giant Meituan rose 1% and e-commerce giant Alibaba Group declined 3.7%.

Members of the ruling Communist Party in the technology hub city of Hangzhou have been ordered to resolve any potential business-related conflicts of interest involving themselves or relatives, the country’s graft watchdog said. Hangzhou is home to some of China’s top software and internet companies, including Alibaba.

The Hang Seng Healthcare sub-index jumped 4.8%, its biggest daily gain since July 29. Healthcare companies Wuxi Biologics and Alibaba Health Information Technology surged 7.3% and 6.1%, respectively.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd gained 5.7% on plans to launch A-shares index futures.

China Evergrande Group hit lowest in nearly six years while related companies also slumped in Hong Kong as the property developer continued to wrestle with massive debts.

China Evergrande Group shares plummeted 12.4% to touch their lowest level since September 2015. Evergrande Property Services Group dropped 9.14%, while China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group slumped 26.9% to a 14-month low.