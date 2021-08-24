ANL 27.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.88%)
ASC 19.05 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (4.96%)
ASL 25.31 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.44%)
BOP 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (4.44%)
BYCO 9.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
FCCL 21.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.75%)
FFBL 26.35 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.35%)
FFL 20.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FNEL 8.35 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.08%)
GGGL 25.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.28%)
GGL 47.60 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.28%)
HUMNL 7.64 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (6.41%)
JSCL 22.21 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.5%)
KAPCO 39.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.16%)
KEL 3.86 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.58%)
MDTL 3.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.28%)
MLCF 45.33 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-2.62%)
NETSOL 153.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.13%)
PACE 7.23 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.97%)
PAEL 33.12 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.7%)
PIBTL 10.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.4%)
POWER 9.27 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
PRL 22.65 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
PTC 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.28%)
SILK 1.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.1%)
SNGP 50.00 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.44%)
TELE 17.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.97%)
TRG 164.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.06%)
UNITY 39.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.1%)
WTL 3.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.6%)
BR100 5,242 Increased By ▲ 47.74 (0.92%)
BR30 25,978 Decreased By ▼ -13.34 (-0.05%)
KSE100 48,112 Increased By ▲ 512.39 (1.08%)
KSE30 19,337 Increased By ▲ 234.41 (1.23%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
25,003
8024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,127,584
3,77224hr
7% positivity
Sindh
420,955
Punjab
380,844
Balochistan
31,845
Islamabad
96,390
KPK
157,148
Hong Kong shares rise

Reuters 24 Aug 2021

HONG KONG: Hong Kong shares rebounded on Monday from an almost 10-month low hit last week, helped by gains in technology and healthcare stocks.

The Hang Seng index rose 1.1% to 25,109.59, while the China Enterprises Index gained 0.8% to 8,815.56.

The Hang Seng Tech Index rebounded 2.1% after dropping 2.5% on Friday to a record low as regulatory clampdowns shattered investor confidence.

Gaming and social media giant Tencent rose 2%, after it bought back 240,000 company shares for HK$101.7 mln ($13.1 mln).

Food-delivery giant Meituan rose 1% and e-commerce giant Alibaba Group declined 3.7%.

Members of the ruling Communist Party in the technology hub city of Hangzhou have been ordered to resolve any potential business-related conflicts of interest involving themselves or relatives, the country’s graft watchdog said. Hangzhou is home to some of China’s top software and internet companies, including Alibaba.

The Hang Seng Healthcare sub-index jumped 4.8%, its biggest daily gain since July 29. Healthcare companies Wuxi Biologics and Alibaba Health Information Technology surged 7.3% and 6.1%, respectively.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd gained 5.7% on plans to launch A-shares index futures.

China Evergrande Group hit lowest in nearly six years while related companies also slumped in Hong Kong as the property developer continued to wrestle with massive debts.

China Evergrande Group shares plummeted 12.4% to touch their lowest level since September 2015. Evergrande Property Services Group dropped 9.14%, while China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group slumped 26.9% to a 14-month low.

