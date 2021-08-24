THE RUPEE: Drops against USD

KARACHI: On Monday, PKR went down against USD in both interbank and open markets. It also went down against other majors in open market. In global currency markets, US dollar slipped against rivals primarily due to profit taking. It had risen to nearly two months high last week as safe haven asset due to concerns about global economic growth on account of COVID Delta variant.

INTER-BANK MARKET RATES: In the interbank market, Pakistan Rupee lost 45 paisas for buying and 80 paisas for selling against USD over last week’s rates closing at 164.55 and 165 respectively.

OPEN MARKET RATES: In the open market, PKR lost 40 paisas for both buying and selling over last week’s rates closing at 164.70 and 165 respectively.

Against Euro, PKR lost 70 paisas for buying and 50 paisas for selling closing at 191.70 and 193 respectively.

Against UAE Dirham, PKR lost 5 paisas for buying and 15 paisas for selling closing at 44.75 and 45 respectively.

Against Saudi Riyal, PKR lost 10 paisas for both buying and selling closing at 43.65 and 43.80 respectively.

======================== Open Bid Rs 164.70 Open Offer Rs 165.00 ========================

Interbank Closing Rates: Interbank Closing Rates For Dollar on Monday.

======================== Bid Rate Rs 164.55 Offer Rate Rs 165.00 ========================

RUPEE IN LAHORE: The Pak rupee depreciated its worth in the process of trading against the greenback and the British pound in the open currency market on Monday.

According to the local currency dealers, the short supply phenomenon of the greenback prevailed throughout the trading session which helped its appreciation for buying and selling at Rs 164.30 and Rs 165.40 against the previous closing rates of Rs 164.20 and Rs 165.00, respectively.

Similarly, the national currency also followed suit in relation to the pound sterling that was bought and sold at Rs 223.50 and Rs 225.20 against Friday’s closing trend of Rs 220.50 and Rs 224.50, respectively, they added.

RUPEE IN ISLAMABAD AND RAWALPINDI: The dollar gained 10 paisas against the rupee at the open currency markets of Islamabad and Rawalpindi here on Monday.

The dollar opened at Rs164.90(buying) and Rs 165(selling) against last rate of Rs164.80(buying) and Rs 164.90(selling).

It closed at Rs164.90(buying) and Rs 165(selling).

The buying and selling rates of one tola of gold traded at Rs. 109,700 (buying) and Rs109,500(selling).

