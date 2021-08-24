KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (August 23, 2021).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 5,251.51 High: 5,270.08 Low: 5,208.22 Net Change: (+) 59.76 Volume ('000): 342,779 Value ('000): 12,285,146 Makt Cap 1,203,389,960,028 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,310.59 NET CH. (+) 39.86 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 9,685.93 NET CH. (+) 159.49 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,555.10 NET CH. (-) 32.76 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,025.27 NET CH. (+) 100.42 ------------------------------------ BR TECH. & COMM. ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,696.16 NET CH. (+) 41.81 ------------------------------------ As on: 23-August-2021 ====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com. For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021