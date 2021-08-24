Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (August 23, 2021). ==================================== BR...
24 Aug 2021
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (August 23, 2021).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 5,251.51
High: 5,270.08
Low: 5,208.22
Net Change: (+) 59.76
Volume ('000): 342,779
Value ('000): 12,285,146
Makt Cap 1,203,389,960,028
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 7,310.59
NET CH. (+) 39.86
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 9,685.93
NET CH. (+) 159.49
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,555.10
NET CH. (-) 32.76
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,025.27
NET CH. (+) 100.42
------------------------------------
BR TECH. & COMM.
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,696.16
NET CH. (+) 41.81
------------------------------------
As on: 23-August-2021
====================================
These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com. For further information please visit www.khistocks.com
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
Comments are closed on this story.