ANL 27.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.88%)
ASC 19.05 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (4.96%)
ASL 25.31 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.44%)
BOP 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (4.44%)
BYCO 9.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
FCCL 21.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.75%)
FFBL 26.35 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.35%)
FFL 20.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FNEL 8.35 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.08%)
GGGL 25.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.28%)
GGL 47.60 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.28%)
HUMNL 7.64 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (6.41%)
JSCL 22.21 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.5%)
KAPCO 39.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.16%)
KEL 3.86 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.58%)
MDTL 3.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.28%)
MLCF 45.33 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-2.62%)
NETSOL 153.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.13%)
PACE 7.23 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.97%)
PAEL 33.12 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.7%)
PIBTL 10.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.4%)
POWER 9.27 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
PRL 22.65 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
PTC 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.28%)
SILK 1.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.1%)
SNGP 50.00 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.44%)
TELE 17.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.97%)
TRG 164.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.06%)
UNITY 39.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.1%)
WTL 3.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.6%)
BR100 5,242 Increased By ▲ 47.74 (0.92%)
BR30 25,978 Decreased By ▼ -13.34 (-0.05%)
KSE100 48,112 Increased By ▲ 512.39 (1.08%)
KSE30 19,337 Increased By ▲ 234.41 (1.23%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
25,003
8024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,127,584
3,77224hr
7% positivity
Sindh
420,955
Punjab
380,844
Balochistan
31,845
Islamabad
96,390
KPK
157,148
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 24, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Sterling rebounds after last week's selloff

  • The pound gained 0.7pc against the broadly weaker dollar, taking it back above $1.37, after it swung 1.8pc lower the previous week.
Reuters 23 Aug 2021

LONDON: Sterling rebounded against the dollar and euro on Monday as risk sentiment across markets recovered after jitters over global growth sparked a sell-off last week.

The pound gained 0.7pc against the broadly weaker dollar, taking it back above $1.37, after it swung 1.8pc lower the previous week.

Against the euro, the pound was up 0.4pc at 85.55 pence.

Sterling was coming off its worst week in two months against both currencies, amid concerns the Delta coronavirus variant could derail the global recovery and worries major central banks will quickly taper emergency stimulus.

The improvement in sentiment was reflected in equity markets, with stocks gaining across global markets on Monday.

Pound set for worst week in months as global jitters boost dollar

The pound strengthened despite survey data published showing Britain's post-lockdown economic rebound slowed sharply in August, as companies struggled with unprecedented shortages of staff and materials.

The IHS Markit/CIPS flash composite PMI dropped for the third month in a row, sliding to 55.3 from 59.2 in July - a sharper slowdown than economists had forecast.

"Last week, the pound tumbled against the greenback at a time when the financial world turned to risk off due to concerns over the spreading of the Delta coronavirus variant," Charalambos Pissouros, head of research at JFD Group, said in a note.

"Perhaps market participants consider the pound as a risk-linked currency due to the UK's large current account deficit."

Pissouros added that the pound could fare better than rivals in the coming months if the Bank of England tapered policy quicker than other central banks.

Coronavirus Sterling Bank of England Pound US dollar Delta variant

Sterling rebounds after last week's selloff

Taliban have assured TTP will not be allowed to use Afghan soil against Pakistan: Sheikh Rashid

Taliban warn of 'consequences' if US extends evacuation

In yet another twist, Sindh govt, APPSF agree to reopen schools on August 30

UAE issues new guidelines for Hawala providers

KSE-100 gains over 500 points, finishes above 48,000 after more than 6 weeks

Pentagon set to make Pfizer vaccine mandatory after FDA approval

PM Imran directs immediate implementation of single national curriculum

Oil jumps 5% on weaker dollar after seven days of losses

Germany says firefight involving Western forces erupts at Kabul Airport

Pakistan's Covid-19 death toll crosses 25,000 as fourth wave continues

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters