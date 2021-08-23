ANL 27.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.88%)
ASC 19.05 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (4.96%)
ASL 25.31 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.44%)
BOP 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (4.44%)
BYCO 9.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
FCCL 21.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.75%)
FFBL 26.35 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.35%)
FFL 20.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FNEL 8.35 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.08%)
GGGL 25.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.28%)
GGL 47.60 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.28%)
HUMNL 7.64 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (6.41%)
JSCL 22.21 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.5%)
KAPCO 39.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.16%)
KEL 3.86 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.58%)
MDTL 3.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.28%)
MLCF 45.33 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-2.62%)
NETSOL 153.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.13%)
PACE 7.23 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.97%)
PAEL 33.12 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.7%)
PIBTL 10.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.4%)
POWER 9.27 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
PRL 22.65 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
PTC 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.28%)
SILK 1.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.1%)
SNGP 50.00 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.44%)
TELE 17.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.97%)
TRG 164.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.06%)
UNITY 39.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.1%)
WTL 3.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.6%)
BR100 5,242 Increased By ▲ 47.74 (0.92%)
BR30 25,978 Decreased By ▼ -13.34 (-0.05%)
KSE100 48,112 Increased By ▲ 512.39 (1.08%)
KSE30 19,337 Increased By ▲ 234.41 (1.23%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
25,003
8024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,127,584
3,77224hr
7% positivity
Sindh
420,955
Punjab
380,844
Balochistan
31,845
Islamabad
96,390
KPK
157,148
European shares end higher on commodity recovery after bruising week

  • STOXX 600 index closes 0.7% higher
  • Sainsbury's top gainer in STOXX 600 on bid talk
  • Euro zone business activity steady in August
  • Cembra plunges to bottom of STOXX 600
Reuters 23 Aug 2021

European stocks recovered from their biggest weekly loss in nearly six months on Monday, helped by mining and oil stocks as commodity prices bounced back from steep losses driven by uncertainty over US monetary policy and rising COVID-19 cases.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index closed 0.7% higher after losing nearly 1.5% last week. Oil and mining were the best performing sectors, rising about 2.1% and 1.5% respectively.

Sentiment appeared to have improved after growing uncertainty over when the US Federal Reserve would begin tightening policy, which sparked a broad selloff across global markets last week.

Focus now turns to the Fed's annual Jackson Hole Economic Policy Symposium beginning later in the week.

"With the Jackson Hole meeting beginning on Thursday, investors may be reluctant to make big new commitments in the next couple of sessions," Ian Williams, economics & strategy research analyst at Peel Hunt, said.

Oil jumps 5% on weaker dollar after seven days of losses

Data in Europe suggested that business activity remained strong in August, albeit at a slightly slower growth pace than the two-decade peak seen in July.

With a nearly 18% rise so far this year, the STOXX 600 hit a record high earlier this month, but has stumbled recently on concerns over the Delta variant of COVID-19 stalling economic growth.

Among individual stocks, Britain's second-largest grocer Sainsbury's jumped 15.4% and was the best performer on the STOXX 600, following a report that private equity firms were circling the company with a view of possibly launching bids of more than 7 billion pounds ($9.5 billion).

Last week, smaller rival Morrisons backed a 7 billion pounds offer from US private equity group Clayton, Dubilier & Rice.

Germany's BioNTech surged 7.6% after the US Food and Drug Administration granted full approval to the Pfizer Inc/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.

Pfizer to buy cancer drug developer Trillium in $2.3bn deal

Luxury stocks including LVMH, Kering and Moncler clawed back some of last week's losses after being sold off on China's wealth redistribution plans.

Switzerland-based Cembra Money Bank plunged 30.9% to the bottom of the STOXX 600 after it terminated its credit card partnership with Swiss retailer Migros.

French lottery operator La Francaise des Jeux fell 1.7% after Goldman Sachs downgraded the stock to "sell".

