Hong Kong stocks start week with a rally

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks finished Monday on a strong note, tracking a rally on Wall Street, as bargain-buyers stepped into the mix following last week's sharp losses.

The Hang Seng Index rose 1.05 percent, or 259.87 points, to 25,109.59.

The Shanghai Composite Index added 1.45 percent, or 49.80 points, to 3,477.13, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange climbed 2.35 percent, or 56.08 points, to 2,445.04.