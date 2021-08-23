Markets
Hong Kong stocks start week with a rally
- The Hang Seng Index rose 1.05 percent, or 259.87 points, to 25,109.59
23 Aug 2021
HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks finished Monday on a strong note, tracking a rally on Wall Street, as bargain-buyers stepped into the mix following last week's sharp losses.
The Hang Seng Index rose 1.05 percent, or 259.87 points, to 25,109.59.
The Shanghai Composite Index added 1.45 percent, or 49.80 points, to 3,477.13, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange climbed 2.35 percent, or 56.08 points, to 2,445.04.
