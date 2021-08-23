ANL 27.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.88%)
ASC 19.05 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (4.96%)
ASL 25.31 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.44%)
BOP 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (4.44%)
BYCO 9.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
FCCL 21.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.75%)
FFBL 26.35 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.35%)
FFL 20.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FNEL 8.35 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.08%)
GGGL 25.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.28%)
GGL 47.60 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.28%)
HUMNL 7.64 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (6.41%)
JSCL 22.21 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.5%)
KAPCO 39.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.16%)
KEL 3.86 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.58%)
MDTL 3.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.28%)
MLCF 45.33 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-2.62%)
NETSOL 153.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.13%)
PACE 7.23 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.97%)
PAEL 33.12 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.7%)
PIBTL 10.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.4%)
POWER 9.27 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
PRL 22.65 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
PTC 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.28%)
SILK 1.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.1%)
SNGP 50.00 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.44%)
TELE 17.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.97%)
TRG 164.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.06%)
UNITY 39.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.1%)
WTL 3.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.6%)
BR100 5,242 Increased By ▲ 47.74 (0.92%)
BR30 25,978 Decreased By ▼ -13.34 (-0.05%)
KSE100 48,109 Increased By ▲ 509.24 (1.07%)
KSE30 19,324 Increased By ▲ 221.3 (1.16%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
25,003
8024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,127,584
3,77224hr
7% positivity
Sindh
420,955
Punjab
380,844
Balochistan
31,845
Islamabad
96,390
KPK
157,148
South Korean stocks rise 1% after positive exports data, tech gains

  • The KOSPI closed up 29.70 points, or 0.97%, at 3,090.21, rebounding from a 1.21% drop on Friday
Reuters 23 Aug 2021

SEOUL: Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares ended up nearly 1% on Monday, driven by major tech heavyweights, following Friday's rally on Wall Street and as upbeat exports data boosted investor sentiment. The won and the benchmark bond yield rose.

** The KOSPI closed up 29.70 points, or 0.97%, at 3,090.21, rebounding from a 1.21% drop on Friday.

** Among the heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics rose 0.83%, while peer SK Hynix added 0.49%. Naver and Kakao gained 1.66% and 3.13%, respectively.

** Foreigners were net sellers for a 10th straight session, to the tune of a net 31.1 billion won ($26.49 million) worth of shares on the main board.

** All three major US indexes ended higher on Friday as concerns eased over whether the US Federal Reserve could begin tightening monetary policy sooner than expected.

** South Korea's exports for the first 20 days of August surged 40.9% year-on-year, data showed on Monday, with those of semiconductors, petroleum products and cars soaring 39.8%, 55.3% and 37.0%, respectively.

** Shares of LG Chem slid more than 10% after General Motors Co said it would recall an extra 73,000 Chevrolet Bolt cars that use the South Korean firm's batteries.

** The won ended at 1,173.7 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.50% stronger than its previous close at 1,179.6.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,174.6, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,174.3.

** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.09 points to 110.48.

** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 2.4 basis points to 1.388%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 3.4 basis points to 1.886%.

