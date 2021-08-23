ANL 28.50 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.96%)
ASC 19.12 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (5.34%)
ASL 25.48 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.11%)
BOP 8.81 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (5.76%)
BYCO 9.96 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
FCCL 22.29 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 26.40 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.54%)
FFL 20.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.75%)
FNEL 8.45 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.3%)
GGGL 25.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
GGL 47.70 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.49%)
HUMNL 7.79 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (8.5%)
JSCL 22.33 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.04%)
KAPCO 40.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.99%)
KEL 3.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 3.58 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.42%)
MLCF 46.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.75%)
NETSOL 153.75 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.49%)
PACE 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.26%)
PAEL 33.33 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.34%)
PIBTL 10.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.93%)
POWER 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.62%)
PRL 22.75 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.49%)
PTC 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.43%)
SILK 1.83 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.55%)
SNGP 50.40 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (1.25%)
TELE 17.58 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.63%)
TRG 164.99 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (0.54%)
UNITY 39.52 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.69%)
WTL 3.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.3%)
BR100 5,260 Increased By ▲ 65.17 (1.25%)
BR30 26,192 Increased By ▲ 200.63 (0.77%)
KSE100 48,056 Increased By ▲ 456.19 (0.96%)
KSE30 19,318 Increased By ▲ 215.1 (1.13%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
25,003
8024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,127,584
3,77224hr
7% positivity
Sindh
420,955
Punjab
380,844
Balochistan
31,845
Islamabad
96,390
KPK
157,148
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 23, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Euro zone business boom roared on in August

  • Without ongoing supply chain disruptions activity could have expanded faster but fears new coronavirus strains may lead to renewed restrictions continued to put a dent in optimism
Reuters 23 Aug 2021

LONDON: Euro zone business activity remained strong this month, only dipping from July's two-decade high pace, as a rapid vaccination drive against the coronavirus allowed more businesses to reopen and customers to venture out, a survey showed on Monday.

Without ongoing supply chain disruptions activity could have expanded faster but fears new coronavirus strains may lead to renewed restrictions continued to put a dent in optimism.

IHS Markit's Flash Composite Purchasing Managers' Index, seen as a good guide to economic health, fell to 59.5 in August from 60.2 last month. It was ahead of the 50-mark separating growth from contraction but just shy of a Reuters poll estimate for 59.7.

"The euro zone's economic recovery retained impressive momentum in August, with the PMI dipping only slightly from July's recent high to put its average in the third quarter so far at the highest for 21 years," said Chris Williamson, chief business economist at IHS Markit.

"Supply chain delays continue to wreak havoc, however, leaving companies frequently unable to meet demand and pushing firms' costs higher."

Firms increased headcount at a near record pace but were still unable to complete all new business coming in, building up a backlog of work at the third fastest pace in survey history. The composite employment index held at 56.1.

"Encouragement comes from a second month of job creation at the strongest for 21 years, which reflects efforts by firms to boost operating capacity and meet demand," Williamson said.

A PMI covering the bloc's dominant service industry nudged down to 59.7 from July's 15-year high of 59.8. The Reuters poll had predicted 59.8.

Demand only slowed marginally from July - suggesting the rebound will continue - but the services business expectations index, which measure optimism about the year ahead, dropped to 68.6 from 69.1.

Manufacturers had another solid month, their PMI remaining well above the breakeven mark at 61.5, albeit below July's 62.8 and the 62.0 poll estimate. An index measuring output that feeds into to the composite PMI fell to 59.2 from 61.1.

But supply delays - the delivery times index was near a survey low - again played a key role in driving up the costs of the raw materials factories need. The input prices index was 87.3, although down from July's record high of 89.2.

Coronavirus eurozone Chris Williamson IHS Markit's Flash Composite Purchasing Managers' Index

Euro zone business boom roared on in August

Germany says firefight involving Western forces erupts at Kabul Airport

Ordinance promulgated: Authority empowered to acquire, utilise govt assets

NADRA may be allowed access to FBR database in bid to broaden tax base

Taliban inherit untapped $1trn trove of minerals

Interview with Dr. Ishrat Husain

FM Qureshi slams Indian media over 'inaccurate reporting' about Kabul visit

Misuse of RLNG supply: Body formed to make recommendations to ECC

Use of RLNG as GDMO: EPQL seeks Power Division support to push for PPIB approval

Afghan evacuations to get full support, China told

OIC for inclusive Afghan dialogue

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters