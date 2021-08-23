ANL 28.90 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (2.37%)
ASC 18.88 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (4.02%)
ASL 25.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.19%)
BOP 8.83 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (6%)
BYCO 9.99 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.5%)
FCCL 22.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.13%)
FFBL 26.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.15%)
FFL 20.30 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.25%)
FNEL 8.40 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.69%)
GGGL 25.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.79%)
GGL 46.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.21%)
HUMNL 7.62 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (6.13%)
JSCL 22.35 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.13%)
KAPCO 40.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.37%)
KEL 3.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 3.59 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.7%)
MLCF 45.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.4%)
NETSOL 154.70 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.11%)
PACE 7.19 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.41%)
PAEL 33.15 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.79%)
PIBTL 10.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.4%)
POWER 9.53 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.03%)
PRL 22.80 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.71%)
PTC 11.77 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.17%)
SILK 1.83 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.55%)
SNGP 49.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.12%)
TELE 17.48 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
TRG 165.60 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (0.91%)
UNITY 39.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.64%)
WTL 3.37 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.3%)
BR100 5,250 Increased By ▲ 55.61 (1.07%)
BR30 26,197 Increased By ▲ 205.82 (0.79%)
KSE100 48,012 Increased By ▲ 412.26 (0.87%)
KSE30 19,288 Increased By ▲ 184.69 (0.97%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
25,003
8024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,127,584
3,77224hr
7% positivity
Sindh
420,955
Punjab
380,844
Balochistan
31,845
Islamabad
96,390
KPK
157,148
Dollar near 9-month highs on COVID-19 worries; Aussie, kiwi wilt

  • The dollar index, which measures the currency against six peers, was little changed at 93.468 from Friday, when it climbed as high as 93.734 for the first time since Nov. 4
Reuters 23 Aug 2021

TOKYO: The safe-haven dollar traded near its highest in more than nine months against major peers on Monday, while commodity currencies like the Aussie languished amid worries that the Delta coronavirus variant could derail the global economic recovery.

The dollar index, which measures the currency against six peers, was little changed at 93.468 from Friday, when it climbed as high as 93.734 for the first time since Nov. 4.

A surge in COVID-19 cases prompted the Federal Reserve to move its annual Jackson Hole, Wyoming symposium to an online format to be held this Friday, raising questions about the central bank's broader assessment of the Delta variant's economic impact as it inches toward tapering stimulus.

Net falls recorded in short week

Fed Chair Jerome Powell, who has thus far mostly played down the repercussions, gives a speech at the event on the economic outlook.

The dollar has also been buoyed by speculation the Fed could start to ease back on asset purchases this year, but a delay would not necessarily dent the currency, according to National Australia Bank (NAB).

"This can just as easily play out USD positive as negative, from a risk sentiment/safe-haven USD demand perspective," Ray Attrill, NAB's head of currency strategy.

Meanwhile, rising infections and new restrictions in Australia and New Zealand are keeping those currencies heavy, he wrote. "It remains premature to call an end to this down move" in the Aussie, Attrill said.

The Aussie edged 0.1% higher to $0.7145, but remained close to Friday's 9 1/2-month low of $0.71065. About 60% of Australia's population of 25 million is now under lockdown, with infections at a record.

New Zealand's kiwi slipped 0.09% to $0.6834, nearing the 9 1/2-month of $0.6807 reached Friday, as the nation struggles to contain a new outbreak.

Asia-Pacific has been particularly hard hit by the fast-spreading Delta variant, with vaccinations lagging places like the United States and Britain.

Apart from Australia and New Zealand, South Korea and Vietnam have extended or tightened restrictions, while Japan shifted strategy by tripling COVID-19 tests as daily new infections soared to a record on Friday.

The yen, another safe haven, was largely unchanged at 109.835 per dollar, consolidating in the centre of the trading range of the past month and a half.

The euro was almost flat at $1.1697, off Friday's 9 1/2-month trough of $1.1664.

The oil-linked Canadian dollar weakened about 0.1% to C$1.2818 per greenback. It plunged to an eight-month low of C$1.2949 at the end of last week.

Coronavirus Yuan Yen US dollar

