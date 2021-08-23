ANL 28.90 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (2.37%)
ASC 18.88 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (4.02%)
ASL 25.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.19%)
BOP 8.83 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (6%)
BYCO 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.6%)
FCCL 22.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFBL 26.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.15%)
FFL 20.30 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.25%)
FNEL 8.40 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.69%)
GGGL 25.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.79%)
GGL 46.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.21%)
HUMNL 7.62 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (6.13%)
JSCL 22.35 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.13%)
KAPCO 40.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.42%)
KEL 3.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 3.59 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.7%)
MLCF 45.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.4%)
NETSOL 154.70 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.11%)
PACE 7.19 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.41%)
PAEL 33.14 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.76%)
PIBTL 10.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.4%)
POWER 9.51 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.81%)
PRL 22.80 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.71%)
PTC 11.77 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.17%)
SILK 1.82 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 49.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.12%)
TELE 17.47 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 165.90 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (1.1%)
UNITY 39.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.64%)
WTL 3.36 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,250 Increased By ▲ 55.93 (1.08%)
BR30 26,206 Increased By ▲ 214.51 (0.83%)
KSE100 48,006 Increased By ▲ 406.29 (0.85%)
KSE30 19,284 Increased By ▲ 181.25 (0.95%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
25,003
8024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,127,584
3,77224hr
7% positivity
Sindh
420,955
Punjab
380,844
Balochistan
31,845
Islamabad
96,390
KPK
157,148
Australia shares likely to open higher; NZ rises

  • The local share price index futures rose 0.47%, a 37.9-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close
Reuters 23 Aug 2021

Australian shares are set to open higher on Monday at the start of the final week of the current domestic earnings season, tracking a strong Wall Street finish from Friday and despite pressure from falling commodity prices.

The local share price index futures rose 0.47%, a 37.9-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close.

The benchmark edged down 0.05% to 7,460.9 points at the close on Friday.

Across the Tasman Sea, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.4% to 12990.7 in early trade.

