Australia shares likely to open higher; NZ rises

Australian shares are set to open higher on Monday at the start of the final week of the current domestic earnings season, tracking a strong Wall Street finish from Friday and despite pressure from falling commodity prices.

The local share price index futures rose 0.47%, a 37.9-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close.

The benchmark edged down 0.05% to 7,460.9 points at the close on Friday.

Across the Tasman Sea, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.4% to 12990.7 in early trade.