Futures spread up by 530bps

KARACHI: The futures spread increased by 530bps to 15.31 percent on the last day of the outgoing week.

Trading activities on the futures counter remained low as average daily volumes declined by 15.4 percent to 71.94 million shares during this week as compared to previous week's average of 85.00 million shares.

Average daily traded value on the futures counter stood at Rs 4.59 billion, down 0.2 percent during this week.

