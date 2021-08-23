ANL 28.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.95%)
ASC 18.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.33%)
ASL 25.20 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (3.49%)
BOP 8.33 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.83%)
BYCO 9.94 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.64%)
FCCL 22.29 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (3.92%)
FFBL 26.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.17%)
FFL 20.05 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.82%)
FNEL 8.18 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.61%)
GGGL 25.30 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (3.56%)
GGL 47.00 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (5.03%)
HUMNL 7.18 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.57%)
JSCL 22.10 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (2.46%)
KAPCO 40.45 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.02%)
KEL 3.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.06%)
MDTL 3.53 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.44%)
MLCF 46.55 Increased By ▲ 3.05 (7.01%)
NETSOL 153.00 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.59%)
PACE 7.09 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
PAEL 32.89 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (2.94%)
PIBTL 10.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.47%)
POWER 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (6.32%)
PRL 22.64 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.57%)
PTC 11.75 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.64%)
SILK 1.82 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.11%)
SNGP 49.78 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.06%)
TELE 17.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.29%)
TRG 164.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.45%)
UNITY 39.25 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.74%)
WTL 3.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.88%)
BR100 5,194 Increased By ▲ 68.26 (1.33%)
BR30 25,991 Increased By ▲ 383.5 (1.5%)
KSE100 47,600 Increased By ▲ 341.37 (0.72%)
KSE30 19,103 Increased By ▲ 170.76 (0.9%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
25,003
8024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,127,584
3,77224hr
7% positivity
Sindh
420,955
Punjab
380,844
Balochistan
31,845
Islamabad
96,390
KPK
157,148
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 23, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Ord promulgated: Authority empowered to acquire, utilize govt assets

Sohail Sarfraz Updated 23 Aug 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Government Properties Management Authority has been empowered to acquire/utilize any government asset, create a database of assets owned by government entities, conduct anti-encroachment operations and take possession of any government asset.

The President has promulgated "The Federal Government Properties Management Authority Ordinance - 2021" which would apply to all government properties wherever they may be. The Ordinance has also established the Federal Government Properties Management Authority.

The Authority would have powers and functions to acquire, hold and utilize assets as per provisions of the said Ordinance. The government may transfer any assets to the authority and upon such transfer, this Ordinance shall exclusively apply to the transferred assets.

The government will constitute a Board of Governors (Board) of the Authority including four members from the private sector through a notification. Board would also include four ex-officio members appointed by the government. The Authority shall be a body corporate having a Director General, who would be the principal accounting officer of the authority. The DG would be responsible for management, administration and operations of the Authority. The Chairman of the Board of Governors would be the Minister Incharge of the Division concerned. The DG would also be the member of the Board.

The government may assign to the authority any project including private investment in any form whatsoever and at any stage of project lifecycle.

Govt land and properties affairs: Govt decides to establish FGPMA

According to the Ordinance, "whereas it is expedient to effectively manage and utilize assets of Federal Government through attracting private investment, from inland and abroad and to undertake special projects. If and when desired by the Government in collaboration with private investors, local or foreign and is so doing to generate revenue, facilitate job creation, develop Pakistan's human resource, enhance exports, bolster economic growth and improve service delivery to the people.

The authority shall be a body corporate, having perpetual succession and a common seal, with power and functions to acquire, hold and utilize assets as per provisions of this Ordinance, and shall sue and be sued in the said name".

The headquarter of the Authority shall be at Islamabad and it may, with the prior approval of the Government, set up as many offices all over the country as when and where required. The government may transfer any assets to the Authority and upon such transfer this Ordinance shall exclusively apply to the transferred assets, it said.

"No court or other authority shall have jurisdiction to question the legality of anything done or any action taken under this Ordinance by or at the instance of the authority in good faith. No court shall in any case pass an order affecting any anti-encroachment operation by the authority," Ordinance said.

The Authority can cancel or re-plan any project and mortgage assets with the approval of the federal government.

The Federal Government Properties Management Authority may recommend to the federal, provincial government or local government policies, laws and actions to enhance the investment potential of the assets, Ordinance added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

ordinance Federal Government Ord promulgated Authority empowered Properties Management Authority

Ord promulgated: Authority empowered to acquire, utilize govt assets

Misuse of RLNG supply: Body formed to make recommendations to ECC

Use of RLNG as GDMO: EPQL seeks PD support to push for PPIB approval

India told to focus on its internal issues: Hekmatyar praises Pakistan's approach

Regional integration with CARs key to development: Kyrgyz envoy

EU conveyed Pakistan's top priorities

Afghan evacuations to get full support, China told

G7 leaders to discuss Afghan situation tomorrow

Rs1.2bn bogus invoice scam: Alvi rejects FBR reports

Efforts aimed at broadening tax base: Nadra may be allowed access to FBR database

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.