All Inland Revenue services to remain unavailable for few hours daily

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Sunday announced that all Inland Revenue services including Iris, eFBR, Tax Asaan, Sales Tax, etc, will be temporarily unavailable for a few hours every day till August 30, 2021.

According to a message (planned system downtime) of the FBR to taxpayers issued on Sunday, "In order to provide seamless online taxation services, we are upgrading our technology infrastructure.

Please note that all of our Inland Revenue Services including Iris, eFBR, Tax Asaan, Sales Tax, etc, will be temporarily unavailable from 00:00 till 04:00 hours every day till August 30, 2021.

However, Customs-related WeBOC and One Customs services will be continuously available during this time. The FBR said any inconvenience caused is regretted in advance and it looks forward to serving its customers with improved efficiency."

