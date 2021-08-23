Governor Balochistan condoles death of army captain

QUETTA: Governor Balochistan, Syed Zahoor Ahmed Agha, has expressed heartfelt grief and sorrow over the death of Captain Kashif in an attack on the vehicle of security forces, according to Governors Secretariat statement issued here on Sunday.

Agha said that we could frustrate the nefarious designs of terrorists through national unity. Governor prayed for the departed soul and early recuperation of injured of the blast.

Meanwhile, Muhammad Siddique Mandokhail (BCS/BS-20), Secretary, Forest and Wildlife Department, has been transferred and directed to report to SandGAD while Dostain Jamaldini (BSS/BS-20), awaiting posting orders in SandGAD, has been transferred and posted as Secretary, Forest and Wildlife Department vice Muhammad Siddique Mandokhail, according to a notification issued by the Government of Balochistan, Services and General Administration Department on August 22, 2021.