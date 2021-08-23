FESCO CEO inaugurates clean & green Pakistan plantation campaign

FAISALABAD: Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Engr. Bashir Ahmed planted a sapling in the lawn of the newly built FESCO rest house to inaugurate the clean and green Pakistan plantation campaign, in connection with Prime Minister's vision plant for Pakistan.

He said that we should actively participate in plantation campaign and very FESCO official should play it pivotal role to make the country lush green through planting a tree. He further said that trees are mandatory for the human survival and are also helpful to overcome the pollution and environmental adversity. He issued orders to plant trees at offices of the all five circles of FESCO region, FESCO colonies and grid stations and arranged proper care of trees.-PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021