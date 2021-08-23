Punjab govt to launch Rescue Air Ambulance Service

LAHORE: The Punjab government has taken another unprecedented step and decided to launch a Rescue Air Ambulance Service in the province. The Chief Minister Usman Buzdar directed to finalize all the matters to launch the Rescue Air Ambulance Service as soon as possible and said that the start of Rescue Air Ambulance will give a new identity to rescue services.

Usman Buzdar said that Punjab will be the first province in the region which will launch Rescue Air Ambulance adding that the launch of this service will extend the scope of rescue to remote areas as well. He termed the Air Ambulance Service a prime need of the time. He said that every human life is precious and timely treatment is the right of every individual.

