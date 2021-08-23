NCOC reports 3,842 fresh cases, 75 new deaths

ISLAMABAD: Seventy five more deaths due to coronavirus and 3,842 new positive cases of the pandemic were reported in a single day, till Sunday evening. According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 53,527 tests were conducted while overall COVID-19 positivity ratio in the country remained at 7.1 per cent.

Some 15,856 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in the country on Sunday, NCOC said. A total of 46,456,077 people get vaccinated till Sunday evening. Meanwhile, according to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), two million more vaccine jabs from China arrived in Pakistan on Sunday.

