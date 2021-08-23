ANL 28.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.95%)
Friends 'confess' to raping, killing youth after drugging him: police

INP 23 Aug 2021

SUKKUR: The local police have said Sunday the friends of deceased youth had allegedly drugged him inside a hotel room where he was then raped by a group and left in a precarious health situation.

The arrested friends of dead victim Fahim Abbasi have confessed to their doings that fatally wounded the youth amid his emergency medical treatment.

He was drugged with ice (crystal meth), hashish and liquor before he was gang-raped by the group in a hotel room where the suspects invited him over.

Abbasi, a Larkana-origin lad, had befriended Kamran Mehar and Co. over social media and paid them a visit in Sukkur after the invite, police said. That is where they drugged him and sexually abused him before he was left for dead in a local hospital.

