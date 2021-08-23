Radio Pakistan: Analogue transmitters to be replaced with digital transmitters: DG PBC

ISLAMABAD: Director General Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation (PBC), Muhammad Asim Khichi, has said that all analogue transmitters of Radio Pakistan will be replaced with digital transmitters under a comprehensive project at a cost of ten billion rupees.

Talking to Radio Pakistan on Sunday, he said the work on this project will soon be started after its approval from the Planning Commission. Asim Khichi expressed the hope that through this revolutionary step, Radio Pakistan's transmission will be digitized and its outreach will be expanded to the Central Asian States, in addition to India and Iran.

He said Radio Pakistan is going to start its Web Channel through which viewers will also be able to watch its news and programmes.

The DG PBC further stated that his top priority is to make Radio Pakistan a financially sound institution. A viable marketing strategy, in this regard, is being evolved to enhance the income of the national broadcaster. He said the programme wing has been directed to improve the content of their programmes and make them more interesting, creative and catchy to fetch maximum revenue from the market.

Responding to a question, he said Radio Pakistan has achieved another milestone in the county's broadcasting history after launching its Pod cast service recently.

Muhammad Asim Khichi further stated that Radio Pakistan, being an oldest and biggest broadcasting institution of the country, is playing effective role for the promotion of unity and cohesion across the country. He said all-out efforts are being made to regain its lost glory as it is a national asset and custodian of our rich national heritage since independence.