ANL 28.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.95%)
ASC 18.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.33%)
ASL 25.20 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (3.49%)
BOP 8.33 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.83%)
BYCO 9.94 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.64%)
FCCL 22.29 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (3.92%)
FFBL 26.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.17%)
FFL 20.05 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.82%)
FNEL 8.18 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.61%)
GGGL 25.30 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (3.56%)
GGL 47.00 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (5.03%)
HUMNL 7.18 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.57%)
JSCL 22.10 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (2.46%)
KAPCO 40.45 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.02%)
KEL 3.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.06%)
MDTL 3.53 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.44%)
MLCF 46.55 Increased By ▲ 3.05 (7.01%)
NETSOL 153.00 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.59%)
PACE 7.09 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
PAEL 32.89 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (2.94%)
PIBTL 10.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.47%)
POWER 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (6.32%)
PRL 22.64 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.57%)
PTC 11.75 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.64%)
SILK 1.82 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.11%)
SNGP 49.78 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.06%)
TELE 17.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.29%)
TRG 164.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.45%)
UNITY 39.25 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.74%)
WTL 3.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.88%)
BR100 5,194 Increased By ▲ 68.26 (1.33%)
BR30 25,991 Increased By ▲ 383.5 (1.5%)
KSE100 47,600 Increased By ▲ 341.37 (0.72%)
KSE30 19,103 Increased By ▲ 170.76 (0.9%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
25,003
8024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,123,812
3,84224hr
7.13% positivity
Sindh
420,955
Punjab
380,844
Balochistan
31,845
Islamabad
96,390
KPK
157,148
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 23, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Radio Pakistan: Analogue transmitters to be replaced with digital transmitters: DG PBC

INP 23 Aug 2021

ISLAMABAD: Director General Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation (PBC), Muhammad Asim Khichi, has said that all analogue transmitters of Radio Pakistan will be replaced with digital transmitters under a comprehensive project at a cost of ten billion rupees.

Talking to Radio Pakistan on Sunday, he said the work on this project will soon be started after its approval from the Planning Commission. Asim Khichi expressed the hope that through this revolutionary step, Radio Pakistan's transmission will be digitized and its outreach will be expanded to the Central Asian States, in addition to India and Iran.

He said Radio Pakistan is going to start its Web Channel through which viewers will also be able to watch its news and programmes.

The DG PBC further stated that his top priority is to make Radio Pakistan a financially sound institution. A viable marketing strategy, in this regard, is being evolved to enhance the income of the national broadcaster. He said the programme wing has been directed to improve the content of their programmes and make them more interesting, creative and catchy to fetch maximum revenue from the market.

Responding to a question, he said Radio Pakistan has achieved another milestone in the county's broadcasting history after launching its Pod cast service recently.

Muhammad Asim Khichi further stated that Radio Pakistan, being an oldest and biggest broadcasting institution of the country, is playing effective role for the promotion of unity and cohesion across the country. He said all-out efforts are being made to regain its lost glory as it is a national asset and custodian of our rich national heritage since independence.

PBC Radio Pakistan Analogue transmitters Muhammad Asim Khichi

Radio Pakistan: Analogue transmitters to be replaced with digital transmitters: DG PBC

Afghan evacuations to get full support, China told

G7 leaders to discuss Afghan situation tomorrow

Rs1.2bn bogus invoice scam: Alvi rejects FBR reports

Efforts aimed at broadening tax base: Nadra may be allowed access to FBR database

Ulema express revulsion, demand action against molesters

Covid-19 pandemic: Guterres calls for protecting victims of hate, intolerance

Seven die in chaos near Kabul Airport: UK

All IR services to remain unavailable for few hours daily

Army captain martyred in IED blast in Balochistan

Hafeez-ul-Mulk Mengal parts ways with PPP

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.