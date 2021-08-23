ANL 28.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.95%)
Four held by Railways police for carrying 'fake' PKR notes

INP 23 Aug 2021

LAHORE: Railways police on Sunday claimed to have apprehended four suspects for carrying counterfeit Pakistan currency notes worth Rs9.4 million in a Lahore-bound Karachi train.

According to Railways police, the suspects were traveling in Lahore-bound Shah Hussain Express when the police on getting suspicious of their activity, examined their baggage.

"During a search, the police found a chemical used in making counterfeit currency notes," they said adding that fake currency notes worth over Rs9.4 million were also recovered from their possession.

The police said that a case has been registered against the four suspects and more revelations are expected to emerge as authorities investigate the suspects.

Recently, Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) department of Islamabad police claimed to have arrested three men posing as State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) employees preparing and selling counterfeit Pakistan currency.

According to the CIA police, three members of a gang preparing counterfeit Pakistani currency were arrested and fake currency notes amounting to 150,000 rupees have been recovered from their possession.

"Rs200,000 looted from the people have also been recovered from their possession." The suspects have been identified as Muhammad Jahangir, Shahzeb, and Malik Muhammad Younus as Islamabad police launched an investigation in the matter after registering an FIR against them.

