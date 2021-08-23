ANL 28.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.95%)
ASC 18.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.33%)
ASL 25.20 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (3.49%)
BOP 8.33 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.83%)
BYCO 9.94 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.64%)
FCCL 22.29 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (3.92%)
FFBL 26.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.17%)
FFL 20.05 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.82%)
FNEL 8.18 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.61%)
GGGL 25.30 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (3.56%)
GGL 47.00 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (5.03%)
HUMNL 7.18 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.57%)
JSCL 22.10 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (2.46%)
KAPCO 40.45 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.02%)
KEL 3.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.06%)
MDTL 3.53 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.44%)
MLCF 46.55 Increased By ▲ 3.05 (7.01%)
NETSOL 153.00 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.59%)
PACE 7.09 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
PAEL 32.89 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (2.94%)
PIBTL 10.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.47%)
POWER 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (6.32%)
PRL 22.64 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.57%)
PTC 11.75 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.64%)
SILK 1.82 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.11%)
SNGP 49.78 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.06%)
TELE 17.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.29%)
TRG 164.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.45%)
UNITY 39.25 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.74%)
WTL 3.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.88%)
BR100 5,194 Increased By ▲ 68.26 (1.33%)
BR30 25,991 Increased By ▲ 383.5 (1.5%)
KSE100 47,600 Increased By ▲ 341.37 (0.72%)
KSE30 19,103 Increased By ▲ 170.76 (0.9%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
25,003
8024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,123,812
3,84224hr
7.13% positivity
Sindh
420,955
Punjab
380,844
Balochistan
31,845
Islamabad
96,390
KPK
157,148
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 23, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PM to visit Lahore on Wednesday

NNI 23 Aug 2021

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will get a briefing on assault and harassment against a female TikToker at Minar-e-Pakistan on Independence Day during his upcoming Lahore visit on Wednesday. According to sources privy to the schedule of the premier, Imran Khan is expected to reach Lahore on Wednesday where he would be briefed on various provincial affairs.

"The prime minister will chair a high-level meeting at the Chief Minister House where he would review uplift projects launched in the Punjab province," they said. It further emerged that the prime minister would also be briefed on the progress being made on the case of a female TikToker, who was assaulted and harassed at Minar-e-Pakistan on Independence Day.

Police on Saturday said that they have arrested 130 people and identified 40 of them through videos of the Minar-e-Pakistan incident. The police while sharing progress on the matter said they have so far identified 40 people whose presence has been confirmed via video evidence available with the authorities.

Prime Minister Imran Khan PM to visit Lahore e Chief Minister House

PM to visit Lahore on Wednesday

Rs1.2bn bogus invoice scam: Alvi rejects FBR reports

Efforts aimed at broadening tax base: Nadra may be allowed access to FBR database

Ulema express revulsion, demand action against molesters

Covid-19 pandemic: Guterres calls for protecting victims of hate, intolerance

Seven die in chaos near Kabul Airport: UK

All IR services to remain unavailable for few hours daily

Army captain martyred in IED blast in Balochistan

Hafeez-ul-Mulk Mengal parts ways with PPP

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.