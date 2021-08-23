PM to visit Lahore on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will get a briefing on assault and harassment against a female TikToker at Minar-e-Pakistan on Independence Day during his upcoming Lahore visit on Wednesday. According to sources privy to the schedule of the premier, Imran Khan is expected to reach Lahore on Wednesday where he would be briefed on various provincial affairs.

"The prime minister will chair a high-level meeting at the Chief Minister House where he would review uplift projects launched in the Punjab province," they said. It further emerged that the prime minister would also be briefed on the progress being made on the case of a female TikToker, who was assaulted and harassed at Minar-e-Pakistan on Independence Day.

Police on Saturday said that they have arrested 130 people and identified 40 of them through videos of the Minar-e-Pakistan incident. The police while sharing progress on the matter said they have so far identified 40 people whose presence has been confirmed via video evidence available with the authorities.