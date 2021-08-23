ANL 28.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.95%)
Covid-19 has caused 6,612 deaths so far: Sindh CM

NNI 23 Aug 2021

KARACHI: As many as 22 more patients of Coronavirus died overnight lifting the death toll to 6,612 and 1,118 new cases emerged when 13,946 tests were conducted. This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here on Sunday. He added that 22 more patients of COVID-19 lost their lives lifting the death toll to 6,612 that constituted 1.6 percent death rate. Mr. Shah said that 13,946 samples were tested which detected 1,118 cases that constituted 8 percent current detection rate.

He added that so far 5,392,813 tests have been conducted against which 420,911 cases were diagnosed, of them 87 percent or 366,475 patients have recovered, including 740 overnight. The CM said that currently 47,824 patients were under treatment, of them 46,193 were in home isolation, 35 at isolation centers and 1,224 at different hospitals.

He added that the condition of 1094 patients was stated to be critical, including 85 shifted to ventilators. According to the statement, out of 1,118 new cases, 525 have been detected from Karachi, including 180 from East, 92 Malir, 80 Central, 73 South, 64 Korangi, and 36 West.

Hyderabad has 280, Badin 46, Sanghar 35, Matiari and Shaheed Benazirabad 30 each, Tharparkar 24, Jamshoro 23, Tando Allahyar 20, Nausheroferoze 19, Dadu and Umerkot 16 each, Tando Muhammad Khan 10, Mirpurkhas 6, Sukkur 5, Ghotki, Thatta and Shikarpur 3 each, Khairpur and Larkana 2 each.

Sharing vaccination data the CM said that 9,964,358 vaccinations have been administered upto August 20 and added during the last 24 hours 133,983 vaccines were inoculated - in total 10,098,341 vaccines have administered which constituted 29.48 percent of the vaccine eligible population. Murad Ali Shah urged people to abide by the SOPs issued by the government.

