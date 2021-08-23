PTI using all resources to 'rig' CBQ polls: Jogezai

QUETTA: Sardar Sirbulund Jogezai, Secretary Information, Pakistan People's Party (PPP), Balochistan has said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was utilising all resources, development projects and government machinery to rig the forthcoming election of Cantonment Board in Quetta. In a statement issued here on Sunday, he called on Election Commission of Pakistan to take notice of the schemes announced for the constituencies of Cantonment Board by Deputy Speaker, National Assembly, Qasim Suri and MPA Mobeen Khilji.

He said that inauguration of water tube-well in a constituency of Cantonment Board and announcement of development projects for other constituencies of Cantonment Board by Qasim Khan Suri, Deputy Speaker was clear cut violation of the laws of Election Commission.

Jogezai called on Election Commission to take notice of the issue and refrain Qasim Khan Suri and MPA Mobeen Khan Khilji from interfering into the election of Quetta Cantonment Board.