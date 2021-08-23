ANL 28.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.95%)
ASC 18.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.33%)
ASL 25.20 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (3.49%)
BOP 8.33 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.83%)
BYCO 9.94 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.64%)
FCCL 22.29 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (3.92%)
FFBL 26.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.17%)
FFL 20.05 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.82%)
FNEL 8.18 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.61%)
GGGL 25.30 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (3.56%)
GGL 47.00 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (5.03%)
HUMNL 7.18 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.57%)
JSCL 22.10 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (2.46%)
KAPCO 40.45 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.02%)
KEL 3.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.06%)
MDTL 3.53 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.44%)
MLCF 46.55 Increased By ▲ 3.05 (7.01%)
NETSOL 153.00 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.59%)
PACE 7.09 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
PAEL 32.89 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (2.94%)
PIBTL 10.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.47%)
POWER 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (6.32%)
PRL 22.64 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.57%)
PTC 11.75 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.64%)
SILK 1.82 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.11%)
SNGP 49.78 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.06%)
TELE 17.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.29%)
TRG 164.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.45%)
UNITY 39.25 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.74%)
WTL 3.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.88%)
BR100 5,194 Increased By ▲ 68.26 (1.33%)
BR30 25,991 Increased By ▲ 383.5 (1.5%)
KSE100 47,600 Increased By ▲ 341.37 (0.72%)
KSE30 19,103 Increased By ▲ 170.76 (0.9%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
24,923
7524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,123,812
3,84224hr
7.18% positivity
Sindh
419,810
Punjab
379,574
Balochistan
31,819
Islamabad
96,030
KPK
156,365
PTI using all resources to 'rig' CBQ polls: Jogezai

PPI 23 Aug 2021

QUETTA: Sardar Sirbulund Jogezai, Secretary Information, Pakistan People's Party (PPP), Balochistan has said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was utilising all resources, development projects and government machinery to rig the forthcoming election of Cantonment Board in Quetta. In a statement issued here on Sunday, he called on Election Commission of Pakistan to take notice of the schemes announced for the constituencies of Cantonment Board by Deputy Speaker, National Assembly, Qasim Suri and MPA Mobeen Khilji.

He said that inauguration of water tube-well in a constituency of Cantonment Board and announcement of development projects for other constituencies of Cantonment Board by Qasim Khan Suri, Deputy Speaker was clear cut violation of the laws of Election Commission.

Jogezai called on Election Commission to take notice of the issue and refrain Qasim Khan Suri and MPA Mobeen Khan Khilji from interfering into the election of Quetta Cantonment Board.

