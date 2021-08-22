LAS VEGAS: Cuba's Yordenis Ugas upset Manny Pacquiao to retain his WBA welterweight crown on Saturday, winning by unanimous decision after a bruising 12-round battle at the T-Mobile Arena.
Ugas -- drafted in at the 11th hour after Pacquiao's original opponent Errol Spence Jr. withdrew through injury -- dominated the Filipino icon with his jab and cleaner punching to win on all three cards by 115-113, 116-112 and 116-112.
Afghan situation: Qureshi speaks to Lavrov, explains Pakistan's position
Ugas stuns Pacquiao to retain WBA welterweight crown
Govt determined to increase agri output: SAPM
Industrial consumer categories: KE to charge Rs12.96/unit rate
PSO yet to take decision on LNG purchase
Daily cases on the rise as Pakistan's Covid positivity crosses 7%
E-commerce policy: Pakistan lacks privacy, consumer protection statutes: ADB
Trademark's fraudulent use a violation of competition law: CCP
GM expands Chevrolet Bolt EV recall, adding $1bn in costs
US tells citizens to avoid Kabul Airport
4,000 visas issued so far: Fawad
EU chief appeals to members: take in Afghan refugees
Read more stories
Comments