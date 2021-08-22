ANL 28.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.95%)
4,000 visas issued so far: Fawad

Recorder Report 22 Aug 2021

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information, Fawad Chaudhry Saturday said Pakistan is in close contact with regional and international powers regarding volatile situation in Afghanistan. He said 4,000 visas have so far been issued by Pakistan government in the wake of the Taliban takeover of Kabul.

In a video message, Fawad said that Pakistan's role in peace and stability of Afghanistan was most important. About formation of government in Afghanistan, he said that it is up to the people of Afghanistan who have to form the government in the country, adding Pakistan will continue its efforts to bring peace and stability to Afghanistan.

He said that the world was praising the role being played by our embassy in Kabul. The minister was all praise for the national flag carrier, saying Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has so far evacuated 1,400 people from Kabul including officials of International Monetary Fund (IMF), World Bank, international journalists and people associated with different embassies.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

