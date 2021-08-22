OIC to convene session today

ISLAMABAD: The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) will convene an extraordinary session of the OIC Executive Meeting in Saudi Arabia's city Jeddah on August 22 (Sunday) to discuss the situation in Afghanistan, the OIC Secretary General informed Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Saturday.

OIC Secretary General Yousef bin Ahmad Al-Othaimeen in a telephonic conversation apprised FM Qureshi that the meeting would gather ambassadors and Permanent Representatives to deliberate on the rapidly changing situation in Afghanistan.

The Foreign Minister underscored that Pakistan would continue to play its constructive role in promoting sustainable peace and stability in Afghanistan, the Foreign Office said in a statement.

He expressed the hope that Afghan parties would work for an inclusive political settlement. The success of negotiations in Kabul would not only benefit Afghanistan, but also the region, he added.

The Foreign Minister stressed on the importance of ensuring the safety, security and protection of the rights of Afghan people.

Pakistan has evacuated 1,100 people from Afghanistan: UN envoy

He emphasized that it was imperative for the international community to remain engaged with Afghanistan including supporting the country's economy, reconstruction, rehabilitation and humanitarian needs.

He added that it was also important for the Muslim Ummah to show its traditional solidarity with the Afghan people in their quest for a peaceful, united, stable and prosperous Afghanistan.

Noting the significance of efforts towards establishing an inclusive government, the Foreign Minister warned about spoilers within and outside Afghanistan, who wanted to take advantage of the situation in the country.

FM Qureshi highlighted the role played by Pakistan in facilitating the evacuation and relocation of personnel of diplomatic missions, international organizations, media and others from Afghanistan.

He expressed the hope that the talks in Kabul would succeed, leading to an inclusive and participatory government that would bring lasting peace, progress and prosperity to Afghanistan.