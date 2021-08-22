ANL 28.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.95%)
ASC 18.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.33%)
ASL 25.20 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (3.49%)
BOP 8.33 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.83%)
BYCO 9.94 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.64%)
FCCL 22.29 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (3.92%)
FFBL 26.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.17%)
FFL 20.05 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.82%)
FNEL 8.18 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.61%)
GGGL 25.30 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (3.56%)
GGL 47.00 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (5.03%)
HUMNL 7.18 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.57%)
JSCL 22.10 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (2.46%)
KAPCO 40.45 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.02%)
KEL 3.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.06%)
MDTL 3.53 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.44%)
MLCF 46.55 Increased By ▲ 3.05 (7.01%)
NETSOL 153.00 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.59%)
PACE 7.09 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
PAEL 32.89 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (2.94%)
PIBTL 10.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.47%)
POWER 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (6.32%)
PRL 22.64 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.57%)
PTC 11.75 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.64%)
SILK 1.82 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.11%)
SNGP 49.78 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.06%)
TELE 17.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.29%)
TRG 164.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.45%)
UNITY 39.25 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.74%)
WTL 3.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.88%)
BR100 5,194 Increased By ▲ 68.26 (1.33%)
BR30 25,991 Increased By ▲ 383.5 (1.5%)
KSE100 47,600 Increased By ▲ 341.37 (0.72%)
KSE30 19,103 Increased By ▲ 170.76 (0.9%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
24,848
6524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,119,970
3,08424hr
5.74% positivity
Sindh
418,478
Punjab
378,288
Balochistan
31,781
Islamabad
95,709
KPK
155,712
Business Recorder
Aug 22, 2021
Pakistan

270 cargo trucks cleared within 24 hours after Taliban Kabul takeover

Hamid Waleed 22 Aug 2021

LAHORE: As many as 270 cargo trucks were cleared within 24 hours of the Taliban taking charge of what is the largest border crossing between the Pakistan and Afghanistan, said reliable sources from Customs Clearance Agents Association.

Sources from the Pakistan Customs have confirmed an increase in trading activities at the border points since the Taliban has taken control of Kabul. The Association sources have also confirmed these reports, saying that commercial traffic is on the rise between the two neighbouring countries. A similar trend is being observed at the Spin Boldak / Chaman crossing, said Customs officials.

Fazlullah, a Customs Clearance agent having links with his counterparts at Torkham border, said there has been a huge increase in bilateral trade contrary to fears and expectations. According to him, the number of imports in 24 hours did not consist of more than 60 to 70 vehicles earlier, as the former Afghan government agencies did not want better trade relations between the two countries. However, he added, 270 cargo trucks were cleared within 24 hours of the Taliban taking charge of Afghanistan.

He said both inflow and outflow of cargo trucks continued even on Ashura, as traders were in a position to wait long with perishable agriculture produces. It is also worth noting that the Taliban has decided to reduce customs duties on 159 items in Afghanistan, most of which are food items, leading to a 50 to 90 per cent drop in prices.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Taliban border crossing afghan goverment Pakistan and Afghanistan

