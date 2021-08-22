270 cargo trucks cleared within 24 hours after Taliban Kabul takeover

LAHORE: As many as 270 cargo trucks were cleared within 24 hours of the Taliban taking charge of what is the largest border crossing between the Pakistan and Afghanistan, said reliable sources from Customs Clearance Agents Association.

Sources from the Pakistan Customs have confirmed an increase in trading activities at the border points since the Taliban has taken control of Kabul. The Association sources have also confirmed these reports, saying that commercial traffic is on the rise between the two neighbouring countries. A similar trend is being observed at the Spin Boldak / Chaman crossing, said Customs officials.

Fazlullah, a Customs Clearance agent having links with his counterparts at Torkham border, said there has been a huge increase in bilateral trade contrary to fears and expectations. According to him, the number of imports in 24 hours did not consist of more than 60 to 70 vehicles earlier, as the former Afghan government agencies did not want better trade relations between the two countries. However, he added, 270 cargo trucks were cleared within 24 hours of the Taliban taking charge of Afghanistan.

He said both inflow and outflow of cargo trucks continued even on Ashura, as traders were in a position to wait long with perishable agriculture produces. It is also worth noting that the Taliban has decided to reduce customs duties on 159 items in Afghanistan, most of which are food items, leading to a 50 to 90 per cent drop in prices.

