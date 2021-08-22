Rawalpindi Metro case: NAB summons Shehbaz Sharif on 24th

LAHORE: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has summoned the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif on August 24 in a case pertaining to Rawalpindi Metro project.

According to details, the NAB has summoned Shehbaz in a case pertaining to award of contract in Rawalpindi Metro project to the brother of PML-N secretary general Ahsan Iqbal. "There is no documentation regarding award of contract to Mustafa Kamal while PPRA rules were also violated," sources said.

The sources in the PML-N claimed that Shehbaz Sharif will hold consultation with his legal team on this NAB notice.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021