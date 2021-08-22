ANL 28.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.95%)
ASC 18.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.33%)
ASL 25.20 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (3.49%)
BOP 8.33 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.83%)
BYCO 9.94 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.64%)
FCCL 22.29 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (3.92%)
FFBL 26.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.17%)
FFL 20.05 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.82%)
FNEL 8.18 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.61%)
GGGL 25.30 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (3.56%)
GGL 47.00 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (5.03%)
HUMNL 7.18 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.57%)
JSCL 22.10 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (2.46%)
KAPCO 40.45 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.02%)
KEL 3.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.06%)
MDTL 3.53 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.44%)
MLCF 46.55 Increased By ▲ 3.05 (7.01%)
NETSOL 153.00 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.59%)
PACE 7.09 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
PAEL 32.89 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (2.94%)
PIBTL 10.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.47%)
POWER 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (6.32%)
PRL 22.64 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.57%)
PTC 11.75 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.64%)
SILK 1.82 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.11%)
SNGP 49.78 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.06%)
TELE 17.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.29%)
TRG 164.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.45%)
UNITY 39.25 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.74%)
WTL 3.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.88%)
BR100 5,194 Increased By ▲ 68.26 (1.33%)
BR30 25,991 Increased By ▲ 383.5 (1.5%)
KSE100 47,600 Increased By ▲ 341.37 (0.72%)
KSE30 19,103 Increased By ▲ 170.76 (0.9%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
24,848
6524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,119,970
3,08424hr
5.74% positivity
Sindh
418,478
Punjab
378,288
Balochistan
31,781
Islamabad
95,709
KPK
155,712
'Sindh govt has been working on large-scale uplift projects'

APP 22 Aug 2021

KARACHI: Special Assistant to Chief Minister Sindh on Board of Investment and Public Private Partnership Projects (BoI-PPP), Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar said that the Sindh government was working on large scale development projects through public private partnership.

He said this while presiding over a meeting to review the construction work of Kandhkot-Ghotki bridge construction along with Provincial Minister Shabbir Ali Bijrani. The meeting was also attended by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kashmore Munawar Ali Mithiani and other officers, said a statement issued here on Saturday.

On the occasion, Provincial Minister Shabir Ahmed Bijarani and CM aide Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar were briefed about the ongoing construction work.

It was told that the distances would be shorter after completion of the bridge. The construction work on the bridge has been going on for a year and a half and it would be completed in three more years.

Talking to media, Shabbir Ali Bijrani and Naveed Qamar said that completion of the bridge will greatly benefit both the districts and the project will be completed in three years.

Responding to a question, they said that Kandakot is our home and we are working for its betterment all the time. All the representatives have to work for it and provide employment opportunities to the people.

Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar said that the representatives of the Pakistan Peoples Party at all levels were committed to solve the problems of the people.

PPP Sindh Government Board of Investment Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar Shabir Ahmed Bijarani

Comments are closed on this story.